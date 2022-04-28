A female MP has accused a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet of making inappropriate comments by claiming she was a “secret weapon” because men want to sleep with her.

Labour said if a complaint was made about the issue it would be taken “extremely seriously”.

BBC Wales reported the MP was described as being a “rising star” of the party at an event.

She said that before she could reply, the shadow cabinet member had intervened to describe her as “a secret weapon” because “women want to be her friend” and men want to sleep with her. “She is a vote winner.”

‘Vote winner’

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously.

“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

It is understood no complaint has been made, but the party would encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward.

Westminster has been rocked by claims about lewd behaviour, with an investigation into a Tory MP accused of watching pornography in the Commons chamber and dozens of MPs – including three Cabinet ministers – reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

It comes as the accused MP should face an independent investigation, the party’s chief whip has said.

Chris Heaton-Harris called for the case to be referred to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) which investigates allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

The disciplinary process could lead to a recommendation that the MP is suspended or forced out of the Commons if a complaint is upheld.

Rachel Maclean, who is the Home Office minister responsible for safeguarding women, called for the MP to be expelled from the Conservative Party, saying the alleged behaviour was “shocking and unacceptable”.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the MP should lose the whip and could face sanctions including the prospect of a by-election if they were found to have watched pornography on their phone in the chamber.

Lose the whip?

Heaton-Harris called for the independent investigation after the allegations about the unnamed MP surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs at Westminster on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Heaton-Harris said: “Following allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the House of Commons the chief whip has asked that this matter be referred to the ICGS.

“Upon the conclusion of any ICGS investigation the chief whip will take appropriate action.”

Under the ICGS an investigator would examine the case and Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone would then make a decision.

In a serious case like this a sanction would normally be decided by the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which would also hear any appeal.

Only witnesses to the pornography-viewing could make a complaint about the MP under the ICGS.

Wallace said “there’s no place for pornography in any workplace” and highlighted the need for a cultural change at Westminster.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I certainly think they should lose the whip.”

He also said the person “could be subject to a recall petition”, adding: “There are a range of measures, if this is proven then measures and discipline should be administered.”

Related: Jacob Rees-Mogg delays Brexit checks – for the fourth time