The Tory MP under investigation for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber has been backed by the safeguarding minister over his refusal to stand down immediately.

Rachel Maclean suggested on Saturday the “appropriate measures will be put in place” to protect Neil Parish’s constituents, after he vowed to continue with his duties while the inquiry is ongoing.

Mr Parish has pledged to continue his “duties” as the MP for Tiverton and Honiton, in Devon, and as chairman of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

He said he may have opened the pornography accidentally, as he referred himself to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone for investigation.

He broke down in tears yesterday as he told his wife: ‘I’m sorry you married a f****** idiot.’

Parish rejected calls to resign immediately, however, claiming that he had opened pornographic content on his phone ‘in error’.

He was yesterday unmasked as the Tory accused by female colleagues earlier this week of viewing explicit content in Parliament on at least two occasions.

Porn MP Neil Parish doorstep



Did you open something by error?



"I did but let the inquiry look at that."



Difficult for you? Considering your future?



"Await findings of inquiry. Will consider my position, not remain if I am found guilty."



Told wife today? "This afternoon" — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) April 29, 2022

Watch

This sounds like a re-run of that famous day Dominic Cummings spent with CoCo when they hatched a story for the Durham eye test



Neil Parish the says the porn was sent to him, twice 🤔



His wife backs him because men look at porn, who cares#ToriesOut #ToriesOut5thMay #ToryLiars pic.twitter.com/Yk6gy1zlcb — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) April 29, 2022

Reactions

1.

Neil Parish says he opened the link by accident.



So he is attempting an ‘ambushed by porn’ line. — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) April 30, 2022

2.

3.

Has this Man only just been introduced to the concept of a woman….let a lone a woman in a position of knowledge and influence? There were clearly signs bilging out of Neil Parish. https://t.co/q5f5wdPkJH — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) April 29, 2022

4.

'Tory Neil Parish' is an anagram of 'parties hornily'. The clues were all there. https://t.co/YyImaBStt7 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 29, 2022

5.

11 April – Tory MP Imran Khan guilty of child sex assault



17 April – Tory MP Andrew Bridgen “Lied under oath"



28 April – Tory MP Jamie Wallis charged with careless driving & not reporting crash



29 April – Tory MP Neil Parish suspended for allegedly watching porn in Parliament — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) April 29, 2022

6.

can’t believe that porn watching Neil Parish is refusing to stand down after all these allegations that he is a Tory MP — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 30, 2022

7.

Neil Parish has tremendously bad luck with his phone. It keeps spontaneously streaming porn — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) April 29, 2022

8.

This is beyond real.



Neil Parish was on Gbeebies earlier this week answering questions about the porn viewing MP …… himself !



You couldn't make this up.



He kept a straight face, it just shows you how easy it is for them to lie.#neilparish @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/Nsni0X85Vc — Brexit Fails (@BrexitFails) April 29, 2022

9.

MP caught watching porn the House of Commons issues statement pic.twitter.com/uoRONNk3Zz — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 29, 2022

10.

Neil Parish discussed the MP who watched porn in the House of Commons, while being the MP who watched porn in the House of Commons*



*Curb Your Enthusiasm version pic.twitter.com/1evN6FV7Fv — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 29, 2022

11.

I hate that I have to say this… 🤢



Hosting 18 lockdown-breaking gatherings during a pandemic that has killed 175,000 UK people, is worse than watching porn in Parliament.



So if Neil Parish has to be kicked out of the Tory Party… — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) April 29, 2022

12.

Neil Parish MP has had the whip removed after allegedly watching porn on his phone in Parliament. And I fear that's a cue for everyone to make precisely the same joke. — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 29, 2022

13.

the faux-morality of these people



Neil Parish voted against gay marriage because he thought it “should be for the Church and Christians to decide"



Parish has been named as the MP caught watching porn in the commons chamber https://t.co/7alYh0pXPJ — Joel Rosen (@joelrosen_) April 29, 2022

Related: Neil Parish has mentioned broadband in the Commons 58 times – mainly concerning slow connection speeds