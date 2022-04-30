The Tory MP under investigation for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber has been backed by the safeguarding minister over his refusal to stand down immediately.
Rachel Maclean suggested on Saturday the “appropriate measures will be put in place” to protect Neil Parish’s constituents, after he vowed to continue with his duties while the inquiry is ongoing.
Mr Parish has pledged to continue his “duties” as the MP for Tiverton and Honiton, in Devon, and as chairman of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
He said he may have opened the pornography accidentally, as he referred himself to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone for investigation.
He broke down in tears yesterday as he told his wife: ‘I’m sorry you married a f****** idiot.’
Parish rejected calls to resign immediately, however, claiming that he had opened pornographic content on his phone ‘in error’.
He was yesterday unmasked as the Tory accused by female colleagues earlier this week of viewing explicit content in Parliament on at least two occasions.
