The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview has sparked reaction from politicians, celebrities and the media across the globe.
The two-hour special was broadcast in the US in the early hours of Monday and on British TV on Monday evening, with the Sussexes covering mental health struggles, their wedding and their relationship with the royal family.
It was also broadcast across the world including in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Brazil, and much of Europe.
Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said the interview bolstered his argument for Australia severing its constitutional ties to the British monarchy.
Back in the UK The Daily Mail carried the pointed headline: “What have they done?”
The paper’s royal editor Rebecca English said the “bombshell” interview left Buckingham Palace “paralysed with ‘horror and dismay’, adding: “The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William were all locked in crisis talks over how to react to a string of incendiary accusations unleashed by Harry and wife Meghan during (the) two-hour special”.
Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/LOs0mBuorQ— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 8, 2021
get me off this cursed island https://t.co/CQuvDT1JV5— Jamie Windust (@jamie_windust) March 8, 2021
Interesting that it suddenly becomes “their” family when it’s a negative story after spending years basically telling Meghan she’s not welcome pic.twitter.com/aAGCbALWcR— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 8, 2021
‘Queen, 94’ is one the funniest ever examples of the press’s mania for weirdly cited ages, writes Mark Watson, 41. pic.twitter.com/zvipGwQfnO— Mark Watson, author of Contacts (@watsoncomedian) March 8, 2021
Writing the Queen’s age after her name, like she’s just nicked 3 scratchies and a bottle of Thunderbird from the local corner shop pic.twitter.com/q0AW5b7J2c— Cromerty • Voiceover • Cake (@Cromerty) March 8, 2021
Great. I’ll be hearing about all this from my mum tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g5nsQ7a54u— MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) March 8, 2021
The Mail sticking the queen’s age after her name, like she’s a highly fancied left back prospect from Ajax. pic.twitter.com/7BoDJlBrn8— Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) March 8, 2021
Me when they changed the size of Wagon Wheels https://t.co/X2RvFhZfQm— Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) March 8, 2021
After saying “we’re not bigoted,” why not dedicate 25 pages to punching down even after being sued.— Lara ‘Challah Black Girl’ M (@BlewishAnd) March 8, 2021
Parts of the UK media showing how abusive and toxic they are. https://t.co/Q4boxUfRMP
Tomorrows Daily Mail front page translated pic.twitter.com/DXJY4Q5Cmg— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 8, 2021
Pregnant woman shares mental health issues & experiences of unrelenting negative coverage: pic.twitter.com/ziE6vTwert— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 8, 2021
It’s not the only front page that the Mail is going to be filling with a story about Meghan is it?https://t.co/cXpOLqc96G— CharleyLucy (@CharleyLucy2) March 8, 2021
It’s been a long held fantasy for me that the Daily Mail was forced to write about my bollocks. Would’ve been front page if not for Meghan Markle! https://t.co/PbOTDQYFEY— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 9, 2021
