The fallout from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview gains saturation coverage in the nation’s papers.

The Daily Mirror says the interview has triggered the “worst royal crisis in 85 years”, since the abdication of King Edward VIII.

The Daily Mail turns a blowtorch on the couple with a large front page headline of “What have they done?”

The Daily Express laments that the royal family is reeling from the interview, beside a headline of “So sad it has come to this”.

That line is echoed in the i, The Independent and The Times.

Metro looks more through the couple’s lens, with a front page family photo of the Sussexes with baby Archie beside the headline “Just the four of us now”.

But the Daily Star pokes fun at the couple in its typical disinterested way, asking if it missed anything on TV on Monday night.

