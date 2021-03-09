The fallout from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview gains saturation coverage in the nation’s papers.
The Daily Mirror says the interview has triggered the “worst royal crisis in 85 years”, since the abdication of King Edward VIII.
Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Harry & Meghan Bombshell: WORST ROYAL CRISIS IN 85 YEARS#tomorrowspaperstoday— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 8, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/FFFMxYKqUF pic.twitter.com/8WiC1LduOu
The Daily Mail turns a blowtorch on the couple with a large front page headline of “What have they done?”
Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/LOs0mBuorQ— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 8, 2021
The Daily Express laments that the royal family is reeling from the interview, beside a headline of “So sad it has come to this”.
Tuesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “So Sad It Has Come To This” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iQizJNsnBj— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021
That line is echoed in the i, The Independent and The Times.
Tuesday’s TIMES: “Palace in turmoil over Meghan’s racism claims” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wiqwJk2CtC— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021
Metro looks more through the couple’s lens, with a front page family photo of the Sussexes with baby Archie beside the headline “Just the four of us now”.
Tuesday's front page:— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 8, 2021
JUST THE FOUR
OF US NOW#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/yAseYNIWjp
But the Daily Star pokes fun at the couple in its typical disinterested way, asking if it missed anything on TV on Monday night.
Tomorrow's front page: 'Our telly broke at 8:59pm last night. Did we miss anything?' https://t.co/SgE2ClFPcB#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/v9VjiRwC1t— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 8, 2021
