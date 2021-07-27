Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Tuesday 27 July 2021

Some parts starting fine but showers becoming increasingly widespread, these heavy and thundery in places and perhaps prolonged. Still some warmer sunny spells in between, especially in the east.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Remaining unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy and persistent particularly across northern Scotland, with a risk of hail and thunder. Breezy and rather cool for most.

London Weather forecast for today:

Brightest early on in the north and east, with cloud and showery rain punctuated by heavier, perhaps thundery showers spreading eastwards later. Breezy near southern coastal districts, generally less hot. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <30%

Changeable and often breezy, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, some heavy and thundery. Perhaps more generally wet for a time later Thursday into Friday. Feeling less warm.

