Donald Trump praised the president of Liberia for his ‘good English’ – clearly unaware of the fact that English is the official language of the country.

During a meeting with several African leaders at the White House, Trump complimented Liberian President Joseph Boakai on his English-speaking.

“Such good English. That’s beautiful,” he told Boakai, then asking him: “Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where? Were you educated? Where? In Liberia?”

As a slightly bemused Boakai laughed politely and confirmed he had learned English in his anglophone home country, Trump added: “Well, that’s very interesting. It’s beautiful English.”

President Trump to Liberian President Joseph Boakai: "Thank you and such good English, such beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully, where? Were you educated, where? In Liberia?" pic.twitter.com/WZ2LR5JZcb — CSPAN (@cspan) July 9, 2025

Liberia is located on the west coast of Africa and was founded in the early 19th century by formerly enslaved African Americans. In 1822, the American Colonization Society established a colony on the West African coast with the aim of resettling freed Black people from the United States.

In 1847, Liberia became the first African republic to declare independence, and it modelled its constitution after America’s. Although the nation’s official language is English, Liberia has its own distinct cultural identity, including a Liberian English dialect and a significant indigenous population.

Today, the country is among the poorest in the world and has been hit hard by Trump’s shuttering of the US foreign aid department. This has led to programs dedicated to malaria control, maternal health and HIV/AIDS treatment having to be terminated in the nation.

The suspension of foreign aid from the US has also wiped out public health clinics and ceased nearly all medical training, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.