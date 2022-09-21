Liz Truss has conceded that negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US will not restart for years as she flew to New York ahead of a meeting with Joe Biden.
The prime minister stressed her trade priority is striking agreements with India and the Gulf states, and joining a trade pact with nations including Australia and Japan.
But she heavily downplayed the chances of talks even resuming to get the comprehensive deal with the States that was billed by Brexit backers as a major benefit of leaving the EU during the referendum.
However, back in late August, the Daily Express raved about a ‘US trade deal next MONTH! Britain to secure agreement in next 14 days in huge policy shift.’
It was one of many articles they ran claiming that the US trade deal was either done or very close to being signed off.
‘Agreeing a free trade deal with the US has been a key part of the UK’s trade strategy after leaving the EU,’ the paper concluded.
There is now a number of Brexiter voices claiming that they never wanted a trade deal with the US anyway.
Here is John Redwood’s take for example:
However, this video would prove different.
Or this classic.
Reactions
It is egg on face time for Brexiters:
