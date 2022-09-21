Liz Truss has conceded that negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US will not restart for years as she flew to New York ahead of a meeting with Joe Biden.

The prime minister stressed her trade priority is striking agreements with India and the Gulf states, and joining a trade pact with nations including Australia and Japan.

But she heavily downplayed the chances of talks even resuming to get the comprehensive deal with the States that was billed by Brexit backers as a major benefit of leaving the EU during the referendum.

Daily Express

However, back in late August, the Daily Express raved about a ‘US trade deal next MONTH! Britain to secure agreement in next 14 days in huge policy shift.’

It was one of many articles they ran claiming that the US trade deal was either done or very close to being signed off.

‘Agreeing a free trade deal with the US has been a key part of the UK’s trade strategy after leaving the EU,’ the paper concluded.

There is now a number of Brexiter voices claiming that they never wanted a trade deal with the US anyway.

Here is John Redwood’s take for example:

The USA is our largest single trading partner and we usually sell them more than they sell us without a comprehensive trade deal. No need to worry if President Biden doesn't want to change the current arrangements. We both are full members of WTO which works. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) September 20, 2022

However, this video would prove different.

Johnson as PM:



“We’re first in line to do a great free trade deal with the US”



Truss as Trade Secretary:



Securing a US trade deal will be my “main focus” and “I am confident that things are moving in the right direction”



It’s almost as if they talk



UTTER BOLLOCKS pic.twitter.com/Goh5tWkS3v — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 21, 2022

Or this classic.

So that's trade deals with both the US & Oz in the bag. Remoaners must be hating this. — Lord Digby Jones (@Digbylj) July 11, 2017

Reactions

It is egg on face time for Brexiters:

1.

Ever get the impression you’ve been had pic.twitter.com/gLdjGH9qf9 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 20, 2022

2.

So no US trade deal. Another of the big Brexit lies nailed. And on they go pretending it is going to plan, going well, can be made to work and none of our economic problems have anything to do with it. Liars and charlatans. They should never be allowed anywhere near power again — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) September 20, 2022

3.

Brexiteers claim none of them ever wanted a trade deal with the US anyway. #andonitgoes — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) September 20, 2022

4.

Behind all the talk about growth are two simple truths. They have destroyed our biggest trading relationship and can't conclude one with the world's biggest economy. https://t.co/livibyaXnd — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) September 20, 2022

5.

Now that we're not getting a trade deal with the USA any year soon, Brexiters are falling over themselves to claim:



– One was never promised (it was)



– It's hardly relevant, as we don't trade much with the US (we do)



– They need us more than we need them (they don't)



Ho hum. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) September 20, 2022

6.

7.

Question to all Brexiters out there. Why do you still believe the lies? https://t.co/MJq2eehPtO — Andrew #FBPE (@AndrewStoneman) September 21, 2022

8.

Not a single Brexit promise came true. Not one. pic.twitter.com/reGS5yyBUO — Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitReality (@BrexitBin) September 20, 2022

9.

Trump boasted about a quick trade deal, but him and Johnson just lie, there was never any chance of this happening quickly after we left the EU. pic.twitter.com/9s5zEpFbEd — name cannot be blank (@largefishbeast) September 20, 2022

Related: Veil slips as Liz Truss is forced to admit her tax cuts will benefit the rich more than the poor

.