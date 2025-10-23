Reaction has flooded in on social media after Mike Graham was suspended from his show on Talk following racist posts which appeared on his Facebook account.

On Sunday, a post was shared on Graham’s Facebook which featured a picture of a Churchill statue and a picture of people on the London underground.

The pictures were accompanied with the caption: “Tell me we’re not f***ed by multicultural b***cks.

“Why are we surrounded by non-white people? Just f*** off…”

Following universal condemnation, the post was deleted from Graham’s account and the presenter claimed he had been hacked.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that Graham had been suspended from his breakfast show, Morning Glory.

It wasn’t long before reaction flooded in on social media to the news, and whilst sympathy may have been in short supply for the right wing motormouth, the concrete jokes most certainly were not.

One person wrote: “Has Mike Graham been sacked or is he just on concrete-gardening leave?”

Others suggested Graham could spend time tending to his concrete plants now…

Someone else wondered about Graham’s future career…

I hear Mike Graham has some other job offers knocking around.



Perhaps the final word should go to Labour MP Luke Charters though. Just days after he embarrassed Graham with a concrete-themed jibe on social media, Charters couldn’t pass up the opportunity for another pop at Graham, saying he must be “mortar-fied.”