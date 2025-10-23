Zack Polanski has confirmed that the Green Party would look to take the UK back into the European Union if they were in power.

During an interview with Mehdi Hasan this week, the Green leader was asked if rejoining the EU is a “Green Party aim,” to which he replied: “Yes it is.”

However, Polanski said it was not something he was “shouting about” because “people made a decision.”

He continued: “We had a referendum. Now when you poll those people, people largely say it was a mistake and it was awful so I think there’s a really strong argument to have another referendum and another conversation about rejoining.”

But Polanski said the more “immediate concern” that need to be discussed are inequality and the cost of living.

When Hasan confirmed Polanski was not ruling out another referendum on EU membership, the politician suggested that this may not even be needed if for example the Greens made it a key pledge in their manifesto and “won a huge majority.”

“But all of these are quite hypothetical scenarios,” he added.

Mehdi Hasan, "Is rejoining the EU a Green Party aim"



Zack Polanski, "Yes it is"



And just like that, the Green Party have leapfrogged the LibDems pic.twitter.com/ZbA9uxbKBm — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 22, 2025

In recent weeks, there has been a significant shift from the Labour government in acknowledging the economic damage caused by Brexit, ahead of Rachel Reeves’ budget in November.

This month, Reeves said there is “no doubting that the impact of Brexit is severe and long lasting.” A few days later, she told the world’s leading finance ministers and central bankers that the Brexit deal had caused long-term damage to the economy.”

Health secretary Wes Streeting has also said he is “glad” that the damage caused by Brexit is finally being discussed.