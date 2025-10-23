The prime minister of Albania has delivered a scathing assessment of Brexit, whilst also taking a swipe at Nigel Farage’s ‘theatrics.’

On a visit to the Chatham House for a summit to address trafficking through the Balkans, Edi Rama praised Keir Starmer’s government for progress on tackling illegal immigration.

The Albanian leader said co-operation on organised crime and illegal migration is working in a “fantastic way” that he believes is also “sustainable,” the Mirror reports.

Rama pointed out that it is easy for the likes of Farage to be critical, saying: “We have seen more than once than the business of the government is something totally different from the poetry of the opposition.”

He labelled the Reform leader a “mirror of problems that has some theatrical capacity to be attractive.”

And Rama gave a brutal summary of the impact Brexit has had on the UK.

Addressing the irony of Brexit being sold as a way to control immigration but in fact having the opposite effect, he said: “Some call them small boats, some call them Brexit boats. And one wonders why you left Europe.

“You left Europe because you wanted less boats, and you have more boats.”

He continued: “You left Europe because you wanted more investment. You have less investment. You left Europe because you wanted more happiness. Now you are depressed.”

Rama also took aim at former home secretary Suella Braverman for previous comments she made about Albanians in.

During her time in government, Braverman had said Labour would “allow all the Albanian criminals to come to this country.”

Referencing the comments, Rama said he was still angry at Braverman, before highlighting her fall from grace by asking: “By the way, where is she?”

“Just keep in mind, you know, don’t mess with the Albanians because if the Albanians curse you, you just disappear,” he added.