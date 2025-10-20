Labour MP Luke Charters slapped down Mike Graham with a concrete-related jibe on social media.

The York Outer MP became involved in a social media spat with the Talk presenter over Labour’s energy policy.

It all started when TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak shared an article on X in which he accused Nigel Farage of wanting to “kill good union jobs.”

Nowak wrote in the post that Reform would “sacrifice good union jobs to appease their big business, climate change denying backers,” whilst Labour planned to train and recruit 400,000 workers in the UK to deliver clean energy.

Sharing Nowak’s tweet, Labour MP Charters wrote: “Labour will CREATE 400,000 jobs in clean energy from Aberdeen to Anglesey.”

“Reform are the energy SURRENDER party who would export these jobs to foreign adversaries,” he added.

Out of nowhere, this prompted right-wing motormouth Graham to label the MP a “fucking liar,” with no further explanation for his crude comment.

But this gave Charters the perfect opportunity to well and truly shoot down the person known to most people as the man who thinks you can grow concrete.

He fired back at Graham: “Appreciate the feedback, Mike. Though coming from the man who thinks you can grow concrete, I’ll take it with a pinch of cement.”

