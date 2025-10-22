Mike Graham has reportedly been suspended from his Talk UK show after racist posts were shared on his Facebook account, which he denies were by him.

On Sunday, a post was shared on Graham’s Facebook which featured a picture of a Churchill statue and a picture of people on the London underground.

The pictures were accompanied with the caption: “Tell me we’re not f***ed by multicultural b***cks.

“Why are we surrounded by non-white people? Just f*** off…”

Following universal condemnation, the post was deleted from Graham’s account and the presenter claimed he had been hacked.

Graham has since been suspended from his breakfast show, Morning Glory, the Daily Mail reports.

Protesting his innocence on X, the former Scottish Mirror editor posted: “On Sunday night my Facebook was accessed and a vile message was posted on my page without my knowledge.

“It contained words that I would never write and an opinion I don’t share. As soon as I found out I immediately deleted the post and have taken steps to ensure my cyber security.”

On Sunday night my Facebook was accessed and a vile message was posted on my page without my knowledge. It contained words that I would never write and an opinion I don’t share. As soon as I found out I immediately deleted the post and have taken steps to ensure my cyber security… — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) October 20, 2025

But many pointed out that the picture of the Churchill statue in the racist Facebook post was the same one Graham had shared just moments earlier on X.