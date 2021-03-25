The Union flag is to be flown on UK Government buildings every day in a bid to unite the nation, new guidance has set out.

At present, Union flags are only required to be flown on UK Government buildings on designated days, but the new guidance from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will ask for it to be flown all the time in England, Scotland and Wales.

Government ministers said the changes would be a “proud reminder of our history and the ties that bind us”.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has written to all councils in England in a bid to encourage them to fly the flag on their buildings.

The move will also allow dual flagging – where two flags can be flown on one pole.

It will not affect buildings in Northern Ireland, where Union flag flying is covered by separate legislation.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The Union flag unites us as a nation and people rightly expect it to be flown above UK Government buildings.

Civic pride

“This guidance will ensure that happens every day, unless another flag is being flown, as a proud reminder of our history and the ties that bind us.”

Mr Jenrick said: “Our nation’s flag is a symbol of liberty, unity and freedom that creates a shared sense of civic pride.

“People rightly expect to see the Union flag flying high on civic and Government buildings up and down the country, as a sign of our local and national identity.

“That’s why I am calling on all local councils to fly the Union flag on their buildings – and today’s guidance will enable them to do that. ”

It comes after the BBC’s Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty were criticised for referencing the size of Mr Jenrick’s Union flag during an interview with him last week.

The broadcaster said it had received complaints from people who were “unhappy” about Stayt’s comments and Munchetty’s subsequent behaviour on social media following the incident on BBC Breakfast.

Reactions

Not everyone was buying into this plan, that’s not to say a lot of people aren’t keen on it. It seems in this culture war people are picking their sides.

Happy to be a #flagshagger any day of the week. The Union flag is a beautiful thing and we should be proud of it. pic.twitter.com/Er3GEfIVHQ — Black Fox 🇬🇧🇺🇸✡️ (@fumefox) March 25, 2021

These people didn’t seem to think it was a good idea though…

1.

How about flying the Union flag over every food bank? — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 25, 2021

2.

New law to fly this flag over every foodbank. pic.twitter.com/E2xfJscL8j — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) March 25, 2021

3.

It’s like watching a country have a mid-life crisis.



We left our partner, said we’d be better off, then our new relationship didn’t work out so we lie to everyone about how great we’re doing and then get a tattoo. https://t.co/rkMc5mkl4P — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) March 24, 2021

4.

There’s no way to win the government’s flags-on-steroids game, because it’s a trap – step in to debate the terms and you’ve already lost. And it will keep escalating until someone calls bullshit (looking at you, Labour leadership) — rachel shabi (@rachshabi) March 25, 2021

5.

Apparently because I have 5 flags, 5 different flags, on my profile it makes me a #FlagShagger 😂😂😂 — Colin Sydes #FBPE 💙 🇬🇧🇩🇪🇸🇬🇫🇮🇪🇺 (@SydesJokes) March 25, 2021

6.

Yeah, but as nurses in England and Wales enter a building where they risk their lives working incredibly hard to fix problems govt ineptitude has made worse than almost anywhere on earth, they get to look at a *flag*



And you can’t put a price on thathttps://t.co/1yCA4b7e1S — Russ (@RussInCheshire) March 25, 2021

7.

I know large numbers of Black & Asian Britons whose experience of a Union Jack was that it was on clothing or tattooed on the fist of the men that beat them & abused them when they were young



They respect the flag, love the country, but many remain wary & some even suffer still — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 25, 2021

8.

I don’t think having union flags on all government buildings is enough. I think they should also adorn all the walls with British fish & beef, have a 50ft giant mechanical Queen on every roof, have robins loose on every floor & morris dancers playing bagpipes 24/7 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 24, 2021

9.

Just a thought about Flags !

Bill Moyers: “They’re counting on your patriotism to distract you from their plunder…” https://t.co/1jjhXi1OLE — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) March 24, 2021

10.

In the 12 years I worked with Johnson at the Telegraph, did he ever once demand to have a Union Jack anywhere near him? A Union Jack pencil case, even? Cuff links? Bow tie? Did the flag seem to have any special meaning for him at all? No. pic.twitter.com/HCwDjgMxJE — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) March 25, 2021

11.

Had a few requests to make a Zoom background of this – here you go: pic.twitter.com/tL7VvGJ9uU — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) March 23, 2021

12.

13.

They are terrible patriots. It should be all buildings full stop. Even sheds. https://t.co/eK9AfQMOrT — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) March 24, 2021

14.

just one flag per building? my nan didn’t fight at the somme for this https://t.co/EwL92vREHx — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) March 24, 2021

15.

16.

Its just poppy wars all year round isn’t it? https://t.co/uA0VfdGRTm — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) March 24, 2021

17.

Frankly I don’t think this goes far enough! I propose that every rubbish bin owned by the council has its own flagpole just in case we forget what country we live in. https://t.co/1KEYsB5Soa — John Spiers 🪗 (@squeezyjohn) March 24, 2021

18.

19.

Tory MPs: I have no way of manufacturing Union Jack flags but am available for a £14 million contract to do so. Get in touch. — James Smith (@pramkzone) March 25, 2021

20.

Breaking News!



The tory government stipulates a new #FlagShagging directive for all government buildings in the UK



To fly the Union flag every day



History has shown time & time again:



Nationalism breeds Fascism https://t.co/xH8viPNvp9 — Ramesh Patel – They Would Rather You Ignore This (@IamalrightJack) March 24, 2021

21.

Oh crap. I’m a historian. I know where this is going…… #flags https://t.co/qcfo07RIOb — Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) March 25, 2021

