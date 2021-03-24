The Conservative Party’s flag fetish continued this week after ministers confirmed that the union flag will now be flown on all UK government buildings every day.
Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic that has cost 147,000 lives and “kneecapped” businesses officials have put all that aside to set out new guidance on flag-waving.
Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has written to all councils in England in a bid to encourage them to fly the flag on their buildings.
The move will also allow dual flagging – where two flags can be flown on one pole.
147,000 Covid deaths— David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 24, 2021
Worst economic hit in G7
Food and drink exports to EU down 75%
Businesses kneecapped by Brexit
CONCLUSION:
More flagshttps://t.co/1x93Hti0PN
Symbol of unity
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The Union flag unites us as a nation and people rightly expect it to be flown above UK Government buildings.
“This guidance will ensure that happens every day, unless another flag is being flown, as a proud reminder of our history and the ties that bind us.”
Mr Jenrick said: “Our nation’s flag is a symbol of liberty, unity and freedom that creates a shared sense of civic pride.
“People rightly expect to see the Union flag flying high on civic and Government buildings up and down the country, as a sign of our local and national identity.
“That’s why I am calling on all local councils to fly the Union flag on their buildings – and today’s guidance will enable them to do that. ”
The Sun
Tabloid newspaper The Sun delighted in the news that flags would be flown daily.
In coverage that would make Kim Jong-un blush the redtop said the plans “celebrate pride in the UK” and protect the union, “especially against mounting pressure in Scotland for a second independence referendum.”
Ironically, however, the rule only applies to English councils, making that a bit of a non-starter.
March 24, 2021
Related: Woman’s comedic response to James Wild flag comments goes viral
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .