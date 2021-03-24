The Conservative Party’s flag fetish continued this week after ministers confirmed that the union flag will now be flown on all UK government buildings every day.

Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic that has cost 147,000 lives and “kneecapped” businesses officials have put all that aside to set out new guidance on flag-waving.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has written to all councils in England in a bid to encourage them to fly the flag on their buildings.

The move will also allow dual flagging – where two flags can be flown on one pole.

147,000 Covid deaths

Worst economic hit in G7

Food and drink exports to EU down 75%

Businesses kneecapped by Brexit



CONCLUSION:

— David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 24, 2021

Symbol of unity

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The Union flag unites us as a nation and people rightly expect it to be flown above UK Government buildings.

“This guidance will ensure that happens every day, unless another flag is being flown, as a proud reminder of our history and the ties that bind us.”

Mr Jenrick said: “Our nation’s flag is a symbol of liberty, unity and freedom that creates a shared sense of civic pride.

“People rightly expect to see the Union flag flying high on civic and Government buildings up and down the country, as a sign of our local and national identity.

“That’s why I am calling on all local councils to fly the Union flag on their buildings – and today’s guidance will enable them to do that. ”

The Sun

Tabloid newspaper The Sun delighted in the news that flags would be flown daily.

In coverage that would make Kim Jong-un blush the redtop said the plans “celebrate pride in the UK” and protect the union, “especially against mounting pressure in Scotland for a second independence referendum.”

Ironically, however, the rule only applies to English councils, making that a bit of a non-starter.

