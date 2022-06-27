If you have a donor who is willing to pay £840 a roll of wallpaper surely it’s worth asking for a £150,000 bulletproof treehouse for your kid, right?

It seems that is what actually happened as the prime minister is reported to have planned to build a eye-wateringly expensive treehouse in the grounds of Chequers using funds provided to him by a Tory donor who also, coincidentally, has been handed access to lucrative public contracts in the past.

According to reports in the Times, still live at the time of reporting, Lord Brownlow was prepared to stump up the cash to build the project in autumn 2020 for Boris and Carrie’s son Wilf.

The design was due to include bulletproof glass, but the couple decided against pursuing the build after the advice of the police.

No 10 aides raised concerns about the cost of the project and the fact that it would have been more expensive than buying a house in many parts of the country. “He was told it would look terrible,” a government source said.

Boris Johnson planned to build a £150,000 treehouse at Chequers but was forced to abandon idea after police raised security concerns



Discussions were held about Tory donor Lord Brownlow funding the project in Autumn 2020https://t.co/54VwlkoY43 — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 25, 2022

Reactions

So how did this news go down with the humble taxpayers?

1.

2.

look if you really believe you can’t afford a £150,000 treehouse for your child then maybe you should start eating fewer avocados etc — Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) June 25, 2022

3.

Ridiculously overpriced houses that don't get built anyway – Conservative policy in microcosm https://t.co/buZzZax7LB — Ste JM 🚊🛰🐦 (@stejormur) June 25, 2022

4.

Is this what he meant by Build Back Better? https://t.co/6LXuONBhUU — RMT (@RMTunion) June 25, 2022

5.

Chequers is a grace and favour perk that comes with the job, for as long as he is in post.



It is not his family home. That he seems to think it is should worry us. https://t.co/IBNvhCy5XH — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) June 25, 2022

6.

Yadi yada, let's talk about train driver pay now https://t.co/N0JbgVpEBw — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) June 25, 2022

7.

I heard it was because Boris was worried the foliage would remind people that when it comes to kids, he always leaves. https://t.co/61uNs44NeD — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 25, 2022

8.

With prices like this, it's now almost impossible for young people to get on the treehouse ladder. https://t.co/Mbsl6AyugH — Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) June 25, 2022

9.

Boris Johnson wanted to build his son a £150,000 bullet proof tree house using a millionaire donor's money.



They're so like us it actually hurts. pic.twitter.com/QN4Wp9eRbP — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 25, 2022

10.

Have you ever built a treehouse? If so, roughly how much did it cost? What would you need to add to it in order to push the budget to £150k? — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) June 25, 2022

Also, this reply from Kristie Allsopp was quite amusing…

Are you looking for a serious answer, cos I can help. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 25, 2022

11.

Nothing shows empathy with the financial struggles of ordinary people like trying to build a £150,000 tree house in the grounds of your 16th century mansion. https://t.co/D3uSJgDRbu — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 25, 2022

12.

Finally the Tories are prepared to spend some public money on housing for young people.

*check story*

Oh hang on, it was £150k for a treehouse for Johnson's 2-year old. — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) June 25, 2022

13.

Got rid of Netflix last year and now I've got a bulletproof treehouse. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 26, 2022

14.

So @MarcusRashford had to shame the government in to feeding hungry children while Boris was trying to build £150,000 treehouse for a six month old child? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) June 25, 2022

15.

A super rich guy being able to randomly splash £150k on a treehouse for Boris Johnson shows why we need to tax obscene wealth.



And shows why the Tories never will. — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) June 25, 2022

