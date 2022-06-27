MPs are set to vote on controversial new legislation to give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, after the PM played down concerns over legal challenges.

But it is the economic decline that has led to Professor Brian Cox to call out the Labour Party.

It isn’t a secret that Sir Keir Starmer is keeping a secret what Labour think about the fallout from Brexit.

However, speaking on the sixth anniversary of the Brexit referendum, David Lammy did say that Labour’s position that it would not seek to rejoin the EU or re-enter the Customs Union or the Single Market.

But, he said, the party would look to secure “practical solutions to reduce any checks to their absolute minimum” by pursuing an agreement on food and agricultural standards, sharing trade data and using a “risk based approach” for goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

He said: “Both the EU and the UK would have to compromise to make this happen.

“But the last Labour government was able to broker the Good Friday Agreement.

“We are confident that with trust and goodwill, we would be able to achieve it.”

Labour tweeted out a message that read: “Under this Tory government,Britain’s growth has ground to a halt. And they are too distracted by their own failings to deal with it. Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and build a stronger, more secure economy.”

Under the text was an image of the G7 countries that shows that the Uk will have the lowest growth next year.

But the elephant in the room was not addressed, so superstar scientist Brian Cox might have said what you are thinking?

He wrote: “The reason the UK will have the lowest growth in the G7 next year is Brexit. We’re not going to reverse the decline until we begin to remove the barriers – economic, social, scientific – that we chose to erect with the rest of our continent. That’s not rocket science. Just say it.”

The reason the UK will have the lowest growth in the G7 next year is Brexit. We're not going to reverse the decline until we begin to remove the barriers – economic, social, scientific – that we chose to erect with the rest of our continent. That's not rocket science. Just say it https://t.co/ioFfbxJ4cF — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 26, 2022

There was a lot of support for Cox on social media and he also challenged someone who claimed we ‘are bored of Brexit.’

The electorate are bored with brexit — rob smith (@grumpypostie) June 26, 2022

Cox shot back!

Doesn't matter. That's like saying the passengers on the Titanic were bored of the iceberg. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 26, 2022

I respect and adore ❤️ Professor Cox even more now than I did before.



Go on, @UKLabour. Go and follow the advice of one of the smartest people around.



Alternatively, I dare you to defy his very simple yet 100% valid logic!!!!!!!! https://t.co/sr8X2R7tMU — Serendipitous Shosh🐡🐠🐟InAweOfUkraine🇺🇦 (@shoshanade) June 27, 2022

Brexit is the elephant in the room. https://t.co/SMginX8P7H — Mike Percy 🇺🇦 #RejoinEU #FBPE #GTTO (@MikePercy1) June 27, 2022

Between Prof Cox & Prof François who are you going to trust? https://t.co/9Qt1SRO9Kb — Bill #FBPE #RejoinEU #GTTO (@ChalfontStGiles) June 27, 2022

This a million times over! ⬇️ https://t.co/wCXmhAkUDB — Ann Lamont 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@Anniescot115) June 27, 2022

In Brexit Britain, people read this & *still* think: “Wind your neck in, Prof. I’ll be betting my children’s future on the insights & intelligence of noted super brains Mark Francois & Brexit hard man Steve Baker, thank you very much.” https://t.co/a9EeRGbfYX — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 27, 2022

