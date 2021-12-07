The prime minister has declared that he is ‘after’ drugs users, especially middle-class ones, in his latest crackdown on crime.

Talking to The Sun, he said: “We need to look at new ways of penalising them. Things that will actually interfere with their lives.

“So we will look at taking away their passports and driving licences.

“We’re keeping nothing off the table.”

When dealers are arrested, police will be able to seize their mobile phones and use them to send messages to their clients to discourage drug use and direct them to support.

The measure is designed to remove the feeling of anonymity when people purchase illegal drugs by making them aware the police know what is going on.

Police gear

To emphasise how serious he was about the new war on drugs he joined police in Liverpool for morning raids in the Kirkdale and Anfield areas of the city as part of an investigation into county lines dealing.

It is a city that doesn’t have much sympathy with the PM.

The only problem was he looked as stupid as ever. The sort of thing you might get dressed up in if, I don’t know, you had taken a lot of drugs.

It doesn’t help that most of the toilets in Parliament have cocaine residue in too!

Reactions

Unsurprisingly, social media took its chance to give Johnson a harsh sentence for his attire.

Here’s a pick of the best responses:

1.

2.

Reminds me of wearing my Pimlico Plumber's beanie when I blocked my khazi last Boxing Day. https://t.co/UXvhNKtMxu — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) December 6, 2021

3.

I thought it was an offence to impersonate a police officer. https://t.co/MFHsqwbK6k — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) December 6, 2021

4.

Gone in the dressing up box again.



Law and order (and a crack down on drugs) for everyone else.



Except him, his ministers, PPE contractors, donors and partying friends. https://t.co/n8B5GkYZGD — Anna Turley 💙 (@annaturley) December 6, 2021

5.

Feel like the country could have been spared a lot of pain if Boris Johnson had been told there are easier career paths to doing cosplay pic.twitter.com/lVrHB5lvag — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 6, 2021

6.

Every single time he turns up to anything he looks like a 5 year old on a take your kid to work day. https://t.co/2tMggnED8c — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) December 6, 2021

7.

When asked about the botched corruption sting new AC-12 hire Boris assured everyone he'd "followed all the guidance". pic.twitter.com/eUWDKfHB4U — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) December 6, 2021

8.

"However if any of these crimes happened in the past they can't be investigated retrospectively." https://t.co/9Ci4XHaG08 — Andrew Spooner 🥄🥄🥄🥄🥄 (@andrewspoooner) December 6, 2021

9.

Imagine standing there in a POLICE hat on live TV at the same time as trying to style out a massive lie about a crime that happened in your own house. https://t.co/0N5HNqlDUU — Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 6, 2021

10.

Wrapped up warm, in case he needs to pop into a walk-in fridge. pic.twitter.com/9xUi6JBML3 — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) December 6, 2021

11.

I'm sure Boris Johnson is just going through all the characters in Camberwick Green… & it's PC McGarry today. pic.twitter.com/7vNMfUWDie — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 6, 2021

12.

someone please cancel this new series of Mr Benn pic.twitter.com/KKVEkVjoTw — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) December 6, 2021

13.

Line of Duty reveals new character investigated by AC-12 pic.twitter.com/L8SUTMukHT — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 6, 2021

14.

Here's a look at tomorrow's front page🗞



Boris Johnson dons official police uniform amid accusations he held illegal Christmas parties



And Kate Forbes on facing her 'toughest Budget yet' pic.twitter.com/8MPa1o5xnf — The National (@ScotNational) December 6, 2021

15.

"Hello I am the police officer investigating the No 10 Christmas party" pic.twitter.com/7K0aFWRHSK — Sophie Deck the Halls 🎄 (@SophLouiseHall) December 6, 2021

16.

unless it’s in a specific and limited way pic.twitter.com/TkXPgXnxIE — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 6, 2021

17.

And the best one…

Line of Duty creator wrote: “Thank you for submitting your audition for the next series of #LineofDuty but we’re looking for a character with at least one redeeming moral principle and a performance that places even just a scintilla of doubt in the audience’s mind that he might not be totally bent.”

Thank you for submitting your audition for the next series of #LineofDuty but we’re looking for a character with at least one redeeming moral principle and a performance that places even just a scintilla of doubt in the audience’s mind that he might not be totally bent pic.twitter.com/3jnJL74c5f — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) December 6, 2021

Related: Hoyle calls the cops over Commons cocaine claims