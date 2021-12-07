The Conservatives are on track to lose 77 seats in the next general election, according to a regression poll by Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus.

A disastrous November saw the party caught in a sleaze scandal that ate into a healthy poll lead that has endured since the 2019 election.

Boris Johnson and the leader of the house, Jacob Rees-Mogg, ripped up the Commons rule book to save one of their colleagues, Owen Paterson at the start of the month.

The botched handling of the affair thrust how much time and money MPs raise from second jobs back into the spotlight, along with scrutiny of second home arrangements.

According to new polling involving over 10,200 respondents, both scandals have hit the Tory Party hard.

Using regression techniques, predictions show that they are on track to lose 77 seats in the next election, with Labour gaining 68.

This gives an estimated Conservative lead over Labour of only 1 per cent which means they would lose their majority.

The prediction is down from 4 per cent from a similar poll for the Telegraph in September, and significantly down from 13 per cent in May.

Some notable Conservative MPs in danger of losing their seats include Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green), Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet), Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West) and Steve Baker (Wycombe).

Martin Baxter, CEO of Electoral Calculus, said: “Our latest poll with Find Out Now shows the Conservatives are not doing well with the public.

“Labour is now about equal in popularity and likely to win nearly as many seats if there were a sudden election. Given the parliamentary arithmetic, it could be more likely for Keir Starmer to be Prime Minister.

“That’s a big change since Labour’s relatively poor performance at the local elections earlier this year.”

List of Seats Predicted to Change Hands

Altrincham and Sale West – Graham Brady

Ashfield – Lee Anderson

Barrow and Furness – Simon Fell

Birmingham Northfield – Gary Sambrook

Blackpool South – Scott Benton

Blyth Valley – Ian Levy

Bolsover – Mark Fletcher

Bolton North East – Mark Logan

Broxtowe – Darren Henry

Burnley – Antony Higginbotham

Bury North – James Daly

Bury South – Christian Wakeford

Calder Valley – Craig Whittaker

Cheltenham – Alex Chalk

Chingford and Woodford Green – Iain Duncan Smith

Chipping Barnet – Theresa Villiers

Cities of London and Westminster – Nickie Aiken

Colne Valley – Jason McCartney

Copeland – Trudy Harrison

Corby – Tom Pursglove

Crewe and Nantwich – Kieran Mullan

Darlington – Peter Gibson

Derby North – Amanda Solloway

Dewsbury – Mark Eastwood

Don Valley – Nick Fletcher

Durham North West – Richard Holden

Gedling – Tom Randall

Hastings and Rye – Sally-Ann Hart

Hendon – Matthew Offord

Heywood and Middleton – Chris Clarkson

High Peak – Robert Largan

Hyndburn – Sara Britcliffe

Keighley – Robbie Moore

Kensington – Felicity Buchan

Leigh – James Grundy

Lincoln – Karl McCartney

Loughborough – Jane Hunt

Morecambe and Lunesdale – David Morris

Northampton North – Michael Ellis

Northampton South – Andrew Lewer

Pendle – Andrew Stephenson

Penistone and Stocksbridge – Miriam Cates

Peterborough – Paul Bristow

Pudsey – Stuart Andrew

Redcar – Jacob Young

Rother Valley – Alexander Stafford

Rushcliffe – Ruth Edwards

Sedgefield – Paul Howell

Shipley – Philip Davies

Southport – Damien Moore

Stockton South – Matt Vickers

Stoke-on-Trent Central – Jo Gideon

Stroud – Siobhan Baillie

Wakefield – Imran Ahmad-Khan

Warrington South – Andy Carter

Watford – Dean Russell

West Bromwich East – Nicola Richards

Wolverhampton South West – Stuart Anderson

Workington – Mark Jenkinson

Wycombe – Steve Baker

York Outer – Julian Sturdy

Aberconwy – Robin Millar

Bridgend – Jamie Wallis

Clwyd South – Simon Baynes

Clwyd West – David Jones

Delyn – Rob Roberts

Preseli Pembrokeshire – Stephen Crabb

Vale of Clwyd – James Davies

Vale of Glamorgan – Alun Cairns

Wrexham – Sarah Atherton

Ynys Mon – Virginia Crosbie

Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine – Andrew Bowie

Banff and Buchan – David Duguid

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk – John Lamont

Caithness Sutherland and Easter Ross – Jamie Stone

Dumfries and Galloway – Alister Jack

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale – David Mundell

Edinburgh South – Ian Murray

Edinburgh West – Christine Jardine

Fife North East – Wendy Chamberlain

Moray – Douglas Ross

Orkney and Shetland – Alistair Carmichael

Related: Dominic Cummings urges government to ‘come clean’ over Christmas parties