Prince Andrew is reportedly lobbying the Queen to hand him back some of his roles, according to Telegraph reports.

The shamed royal, who this year paid £12 million to settle a civil sexual assault case in the US, wants the monarch to reinstate him as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards amid claims he believes his HRH title should be restored.

He is alleged to have also asked for daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to be given duties as working royals.

A source told the paper: “The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back. Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.

“Most importantly for him is his status a HRH and ‘Prince of the Blood’ and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected.”

Appearances

Meanwhile, the Duke of York’s appearance on Garter Day has been limited to a behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony, it was announced today.

Andrew will not be seen in public during Garter Day, one of the most colourful events in the royal calendar, after the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge reportedly lobbied the Queen about his participation.

The duke’s reputation has been severely tarnished by his involvement in a civil sexual assault case, and it is understood a “family decision” was taken to reduce his involvement to a lunch and investiture ceremony for new Order of the Garter recipients, both held behind closed doors.

Favourite child

The Queen had signalled her support for Andrew – rumoured to be her favourite child – by arriving with him for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in March.

Andrew provided a steady arm for the Queen as she walked into Westminster Abbey to remember the life of her husband, a few weeks after he reached a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement in a civil sexual assault case.

But there has been speculation senior members of the royal family did not approve of his appearance and it appears the Queen has conceded to their views regarding Garter Day staged at Windsor Castle.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Duke of York will attend the investiture and lunch today but will not be part of the procession or service.”

