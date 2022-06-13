The UK enjoyed a record-breaking year at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards with an impressive 151 medal haul.

Now in its 19th year, the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the world’s largest and most influential wine competition, with unrivalled global reach.

Judged by top wine experts from around the globe, DWWA is trusted internationally for its rigorous judging process.

Battersea Powerstation wine

The UK had its best year to date for medal wins, with a wine made in London at Battersea Powerstation from grapes grown in Essex winning a Platinum award.

The Vagabond urban winery scooped the gong for its 2020 Chardonnay, which was awarded 97 out of 100 points by judges.

The wine, which is vegan, retails for £20 a bottle, though it’s also sold by the glass at the various Vagabond wine bars across the capital.

Gold medal winners

There were seven Gold medals awarded to UK wines, including:

Hampshire’s Hattingley Valley, Classic Reserve Brut NV.

Wiston Estate, Blanc de Noir Brut 2014 from West Sussex.

Gusbourne, Blanc de Noirs Brut 2018.

Chapel Down’s Kit’s Coty Chardonnay 2019

Kit’s Coty, Coeur de Cuvée 2016

Albury Estate, Blanc de Noirs NV from Surrey.

UK supermarket wins

There were also UK supermarket wins for the Value Best in Show, with The Best Gran Montaña Reserve Malbec 2020 from Mendoza awarded the competition’s top accolade, available at Morrisons.

Asda’s Extra Special Palacio de Vivero Verdejo 2021 from Rueda, Spain was awarded a Value Platinum medal.

Co-op offer three Value Gold medal winners (up to £14.99) including its own label Irresistible Carménère, Maipó Valley, Chile 2021, BDX Revolution, Cabernet Franc Rosé Bordeaux, France 2021 and New Zealand’s Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 2021 from Marlborough.

Value Gold medals can also be found at Waitrose for, Beronia Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2017 and at Morrisons for its The Best Muscadet Sèvre et Maine sur lie 2020 from the Loire, France.

Decanter World Wine Awards Co Chair, Sarah Jane Evans MW, said: “Whether you are in a restaurant or a high street supermarket, that Decanter World Wine Awards medal is really something you can trust.

“Price to me is very important. We’re all very price conscious at the moment so we are looking for value. If you see a Value Platinum, for heaven’s sake pick it up – it’s great value.”

Ukraine

Ukraine also had their best showing to date with 82 per cent of wines entered winning medals (14 in total).

Gold was awarded to Beykush Winery Reserve Chardonnay 2019 who took special measures having their bottles hand-delivered via Hungary, knowing that winning this prestigious award would be the key to higher export success and crucial income.

