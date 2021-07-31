Alex Scott has been a fantastic footballer, football commentator and now has shown herself to be a great all-round sports presenter during the Olympics. So many any people would agree with this, but not all.

Lord Digby Jones – The former CBI chairman and Brexiteer, tweeted: “Enough! I can’t stand it anymore! Alex Scott spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word.Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimming.

He also then tweeted: “English Language…..Help!

Alex Scott wasn’t having ANY of that though and fired back:

“I’m from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets & I am PROUD

“Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.”

“A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life. Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back. Use your history to write your story. Keep striving, keep shining & don’t change for anyone.”

“Tweets like this just give me the energy to keep going

“See you tomorrow.. live on BBC baby.”

Label of female pundit

Alex Scott has said she has always rejected the label of “female pundit”.

Football presenter Alex Scott has said it is “so key” for young girls to have positive role models as she discussed female representation in sports broadcasting.

Scott said she was “often spoken about as ‘the female pundit’” when she first began broadcasting.

“I would always respond by saying: ‘No, I’m just a pundit’,” she said.

“The ability for young girls to see strong, positive role models is so key.

“If they can see it, they can aspire to be it.

“Sport is sport, and I think that’s important, not just when it comes to gender but also diversity and inclusivity more broadly, for instance with the Paralympics.”

Scott said that going without sport during the lockdown was difficult.

“The magic of sport, and of the Olympics, is that it unites people, so it was tough to have that taken away,” she said.

“I was fortunate to still be working across a number of TV shows during the lockdowns, but I remember discussing on The One Show early on that it felt like everyone was on a journey of constantly trying to search for an end point, which was possibly the hardest thing.

“That’s why it will be so brilliant to have a summer of sport, to get that feelgood factor back.”

