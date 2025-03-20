Activists staged an anti-Elon Musk protest at Tesla’s flagship London store by offering people Musk B-Gone air fresheners.

The stunt came from the group Everyone Hates Elon, who have made it their mission over the last couple of months to let people know just how awful the billionaire is.

This has usually taken the form of posters put up around London’s public transport system, but this time they decided to target Tesla’s flagship store in the capital.

One of the members of the group took some special Musk B-Gone air fresheners down to the car showroom, handing them out to customers and passers-by and even putting a couple in the cars.

The mock products “cover the stench of fascism” in the car, according to Everyone Hates Elon.

Unsurprisingly, the staff and security at the store weren’t too happy about the stunt, and the group member ended up being escorted from the store.

You can watch the whole thing below.

In recent weeks, a number of posters have been put up on London’s transport network criticising Musk and likening him to a Nazi.

Previous adverts include a parody Tesla ‘swasticar’ advert which was put up on a bus stop and a large poster targeting Musk’s social media platform X.

Almost all the adverts feature Musk performing the controversial gesture he did in January following Trump’s inauguration, which was widely considered to be a Nazi salute.

