Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan has died at the age of 76.

The former F1 team owner and television pundit passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder and prostate cancer last year.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

“He was working until the last, having communicated on St Patrick’s Day, about his ambitions for London Irish Rugby Football Club, of which he had recently become Patron.”

Jordan ran his own F1 team between 1991 and 2005. With four gran prix wins and a challenge for the drivers’ championship in 1999, Jordan achieved rare success for an independent team owner.

After selling the team in 2005, Jordan moved into television, becoming a pundit for the BBC and later Channel 4 in their F1 coverage.

Both during his time as a team owner and as a pundit, Jordan was known for his outspoken and cheeky personality.

In a tribute to Jordan, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

“With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times. Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”

In a post on X, Jake Humphrey, who worked with Jordan on the BBC’s F1 coverage, said he was “utterly devastated” by the news of his passing.

“Formula One won’t see the likes of Eddie ever again where a guy with a love for racing can hustle his way into the sport and end up winning races,” he wrote.

“More important than race wins though, he won hearts. I will never forget how his face would always light up whenever he saw a Jordan GP jacket, flag or cap… as we traveled the world together years after the team had been sold.”