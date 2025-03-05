A new anti-Elon Musk advert has been put up at a bus stop in London.

The new poster, which is from the group Everyone Hates Elon, states: “Elon Musk is a bellend, signed the UK.”

The action comes as a poll showed 69% of the UK public believe Musk’s involvement in UK politics is unacceptable.

Tesla sales have almost halved in Europe at the start of 2025, following Elon Musk’s infamous salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

An Everyone Hates Elon spokesperson said: “Elon Musk has all the money in the world – but he can’t buy popularity. The British public hates his guts and polling shows we don’t want him interfering in our politics anymore. We thought we’d communicate that to him in a way only British people could – by calling him a bellend.”

(Everyone Hates Elon)

The ad is the latest statement from Everyone Hates Elon after they went viral in recent days for their posters criticising the Tesla CEO.

This includes a parody Tesla ‘swasticar’ advert which was put up on a London bus stop and an ad mocking Tesla’s share price on the London underground.

Everyone Hates Elon have also today launched “Elon Musk is a bellend” t-shirts, with all proceeds going ‘towards small actions to piss Elon Musk off.

Related: German carnival floats eviscerate Musk, Trump and Putin