Donald Trump has banned the UK from sharing intelligence from Washington with Ukraine, according to reports.

The move comes just a day after Trump ordered the US to halt its military aid to Ukraine.

Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy held very tense talks in Washington last week and this latest move leaves many worried for Ukraine in their fight against Russia.

During last Friday’s discussions, the two leaders failed to come to an agreement for a potential ceasefire to the conflict.

It is now being reported that all UK intelligence agencies and military outlets have received explicit orders forbidding them from sharing US-generated intel with Ukraine.

Western nations such as the UK, New Zealand and Australia would have shared this information with Ukraine in the past, but are now unable to do so.

It is another major blow, with many worried that Ukraine will be unable to defend itself against the Russian onslaught.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Phil Ingram, a UK military intelligence expert said: “The United States’s instruction to stop allies sharing US-derived intelligence with Ukraine is what I would expect.

“The US’s intelligence partners, including Britain, have had their authority to pass on intelligence revoked. The US will tightly control distribution of its intelligence to Ukraine through agencies based in Kyiv.”

Due to the block on US-based intelligence being shared with Ukraine and the cessation of military aid, the country finds itself in a situation where it may run out of weapons.

Speaking to the Financial Times, a senior Ukrainian official said: “We have two to three months.

“After that, the position will be very difficult for us. It will not be a total collapse, but we will be forced to withdraw from some areas more quickly.”

Related: Record number of Americans apply for UK citizenship following Trump re-election