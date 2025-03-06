A Kremlin representative has spoken on Volodymyr Zelensky’s apparent willingness to negotiate with Russia after Donald Trump read out a letter from the Ukrainian President.

Last week Trump and vice president JD Vance met with Zelensky in a now infamous meeting which ended in chaos.

The Republican leader claimed Ukraine did not ‘have the cards’ to rally against Vladimir Putin’s forces, and that Zelenskyy was ‘gambling with World War III’.

Trump also paused military aid to Ukraine, a move which Russia approved of saying it was the ‘best contribution to the cause of peace’.

Following Zelensky’s early exit from the White House and the cancellation of their joint press conference, the Ukrainian leader issued a letter to the President.

This week, Trump read out the letter to Congress which said: “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible.

“My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

“We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.”

Now Moscow has responded and is apparently looking favourably on the Ukraine leader’s willingness to ‘come to the negotiating table’.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin said: “We are positive. The question is with whom to sit at the negotiating table.

“For now, the legal ban by the Ukrainian President holding talks with the Russian side is in force.

“Overall, the approach is positive, but the details have not changed yet.”

According to Sky News, a Russian drone attack launched this week on the southern city of Odesa killed a 77-year-old woman and injured three others.

Ukraine’s air force shot down 115 of the 181 drones fired in the attack.

