LOL. For anyone wondering what happens when the CEO of a massive company becomes too politically compromised, we might just have the answer here – and Elon Musk could well be learning that his actions do have consequences.

What is the current Tesla share price?

For those of you taking the Tube this week, keep an eye out for the new ‘adverts’ which have already gone viral online. The campaign highlights the alarming fall in Tesla’s share price – which largely worsened after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Amid a string of controversies regarding what his government job actually entails, Elon Musk risked the wrath of the right-thinking world when he gave a suspicious gesture to a crowd of thousands – then did it again for good measure.

Elon Musk may be costing his own company

He was accused of openly performing a Nazi salute – an allegation which Mr. Musk has repeatedly rejected. However, the controversy has seemingly hit him in his pocket, and Tesla shares continue on a downwards trend.

Tesla’s share price has fallen almost 30 percent since Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/Ya2R3eViQZ — David Gura (@davidgura) February 26, 2025

Anti Elon Musk posters go live on the Tube

Indeed, it is that sloping line which has been exploited to perfection by pranksters in the capital. The London Underground has been given an injection of satire. Given that Elon Musk believes he has helped to ‘legalise comedy’ again, he should be loving this.

The poster shows Musk performing *that* salute. His outstretched arm then matches the curve of the graph. The message is simple, yet extraordinarily effective, and reads ‘hate doesn’t sell – just ask Elon Musk’.

Oh, they got him. They got him good. Having peaked at around $480 per share in December, the value nosedived down to $280 at the end of February. Never mind the Tube commuters, Elon might have to the one who ‘minds the gap’ now.