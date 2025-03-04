The likes of Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin have been eviscerated by damning floats at a carnival in Germany.

The satirical – and rather graphic – floats were on display in Dusseldorf this week as part of the annual Rose Monday parade, the highpoint of the region’s carnival season.

This year, the floats included one depicting Trump and Putin crushing a figure representing Ukraine as they shake hands. The writing on the float compares labels the relationship between the two as the ‘Hitler-Stalin pact 2.0,’ referring to the infamous non-aggression treaty signed between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union in 1939.

Trump and Putin also featured on a float alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which the trio are all naked and depicted with enlarged genitals which have ‘Make China Great Again’, ‘Make America Great Again’ and ‘Make Russia Great Again’ tattooed on them.

Meanwhile, another float depicted Musk holding a swastika-shaped American flag, whilst wearing a hat with ‘Napo-Elon’ written on it.

A separate float showed Alice Weidel, the leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany [AfD], as the villainous witch from the fairytale of Hansel and Gretel.

She is depicted leaning out of a gingerbread house and offering a swastika-shaped biscuit to a young child, intended to represent first-time voters in German elections held last month.

A number of young men voted for the AfD in the election, which saw the AfD secure a historic share of the vote.

Putin also featured on a float which imagined him as a prisoner holding out bloodied hands, in a reference to alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

