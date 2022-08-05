Either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will become the next PM very soon.

Here is what they have said they pledge to do with the NHS.

Rishi Sunak: Has promised a “vaccines-style” taskforce to tackle NHS backlogs, calling dealing with the issue one of his top priorities.

He has plans to expand the network of specialist surgical centres and community diagnostics hubs in order to eliminate one-year NHS waiting times six months earlier than planned by September 2024, and to get overall numbers falling by next year.

Liz Truss: Agrees on the urgent need to deal with care backlogs, promising to install a “strong” health secretary to solve the issue.

She has also said she is “completely committed” to current Government promises for NHS spending, despite her plans for tax cuts.

This map shows the thousands of non-NHS independent providers who deliver NHS-funded healthcare across the country every single day.

Zoom in or use the search bar to find out how the NHS has been outsourced where you live, and switch on the Westminster constituency overlay to find info about your MP.

However, with the creeping privatisation of the NHS EveryDoctor’s map of NHS privatisation and outsourcing according to their research makes bleak reading, assuming you don’t want the health sector to be sold off.

They write: “The collection and sharing of information is one of the most powerful tools we have in building a national movement to halt and reverse NHS privatisation.

“The pins show NHS services run by private companies, alongside charities and not-for-profit organisations. While they do not profit from the services they provide, they are non-NHS providers.

“The UK has an array of fantastic health-related charities, we have no criticism of their work. However this systemic move to provide NHS services by non-NHS providers disrupts health infrastructure and fragments the service.

“As a publicly funded public health service, we strongly believe the NHS should be entirely funded, run and delivered by the public sector. “

