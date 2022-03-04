Founded in 2018, The Emissary was launched by London-based Ed Smith, an entrepreneur with an ongoing mission to search for exceptional drinks from across the world. Now stocked in a selection of restaurants, hotels, pubs and bars, The Emissary Prosecco was specifically created to meet the demand for a memorable and superior quality prosecco amongst a new generation of wine drinkers, tapping into the popularity surrounding its respective style.

With three different wines now produced, all of The Emissary Prosecco is produced on a family-run vineyard near the village of Cornuda in Veneto, Italy. In addition to using expertise and prosecco production skills passed down through three generations, all products are created using sustainable techniques, with the vineyard holding SQNPI Certification (Sistema Qualità Nazionale Produzione Integrata). Here, an integrated chemical and herbicide-free production system includes the use of natural and mineral fertilisers, low environmental impact treatments, and high technology machines. Energy and water waste is also kept to a minimum and re-used in the vineyards to preserve biodiversity.

What’s also quite surprising is the fact that The Emissary Prosecco range doesn’t include an extra-dry prosecco, which far outsells other styles in both the UK and US markets. The brand instead launched with The Emissary Prosecco DOC Treviso Spumante Extra-Brut, followed by the release of The Emissary Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut in July 2020. With the Italian government approving the production of rosé prosecco in May 2020, the brand has also launched a Prosecco DOC Rosé Treviso Millesimato 2020 vintage, made from grapes harvested in September 2020, in the foothills of ‘Colli Asolani’ in Treviso.

The brand’s first wine, The Emissary Prosecco DOC Treviso Spumante Extra-Brut is produced using Glera and Pinot Grigio grapes, with very little sugar added during the production process (residual 4g/l). With a bright straw complexion, the prosecco has prominent white flower aromas on the nose alongside mineral and citrus notes. On the palate, it’s lively and especially refreshing with a long, dry finish. Great on its own, but particularly ideal as an aperitif.

The Emissary Prosecco DOC Treviso Spumante Extra-Brut is available from select retailers, RRP £14.99, 75cl. Further information on The Emissary Prosecco can be found here.

