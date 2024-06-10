Newly launched English wine brand, The Heretics, has been awarded a gold medal at this year’s Independent English Wine Awards (IEWA) for its 2023 Blowhorn Rosé.

Founded in 2022 by Gareth Maxwell, who has a long history in the wine trade (Hattingley Valley, Ellis Wines, Wine GB), and Creative Director Jimmy Hunter, the new label has been quick to make significant strides in the wine world.

Just weeks after launching its first bottle, the Blowhorn Rosé was one of only 10 wines out of 150 entries to be awarded a gold medal and the only English still rosé to receive the topmost ranking in the IEWA 2024.

The Heretics Blowhorn Rosé is the UK’s first 100 per cent barrel-fermented rosé, in Burgundy barrels, and is made from 100 per cent Pinot Noir grapes, grown in heavy London clay soil in the Crouch Valley in Essex.

Pale and delicate in colour, and extremely drinkable, this is a serious rosé, and the wine has more depth and complexity than other rosé wines.

Best served at 11 degrees, on the nose, the wine is layered and complex, with notes of wild strawberry, subtle cedarwood and Seville Orange zest.

The rosé is full on the palate, with structure and mouthfeel coming from the use of neutral oak, wrapped around an acid core adding focus and length on the finish.

The wine is bottled in a black bottle to protect it from light strike damage that happens from sunlight and UV and is sealed with Diam technical corks – removing the chance of ‘cork taint’ (being corked)- to guarantee that the wine remains in top class condition.

Judges noted that the wine had “excellent balance” with “great length” and “fantastic red fruit flavours”.

Others pointed to a “beautiful nose with rose petals, apple, Turkish delight, which follows through on the palate.”

The IEWA 2024 gold award-winning, Blowhorn Rosé is available to order now, direct from The Heretics website (https://www.wearetheheretics.com/product/blowhorn-rose/).

Related: Restaurant review: Auberge du Lac, Hertfordshire