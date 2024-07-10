Judges have selected 13 of the best English wines for the International Wine Challenge (IWC) in London.

England’s march to becoming recognised as one of the best wine-producing countries in the world showed no sign of slowing after a total of 125 medals were handed out to producers, including 13 Gold medals.

Kent’s own Gusbourne was the most highly awarded English winery in the competition, taking home a total of eight medals for its red, white and sparkling wines.

Gusbourne was also awarded the English Red Trophy for its Pinot Noir 2022, the only still wine from England to win a gold medal.

England came second only to France for its sparkling wines, with 88 medals awarded to English fizz.

This year, it was Sussex-based winery Wiston Estate that took home the English Sparkling Trophy for its Library Collection Blanc de Blancs 2010.

Further gold medals were awarded to sparkling wines from Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and the Thames Valley.

Check out the list in full below:

Wiston Estate Library Collection Blanc de Blancs 2010, Sussex Gusbourne Pinot Noir 2022, Kent M&S Collections Hattingley English Sparkling Wine Brut 2018, Hampshire The Grange White From Black 2020, Hampshire Balfour Winery Leslie’s Reserve Brut NV, Kent Chapel Down Kit’s Coty Coeur De Cuvée 2016, Kent Gusbourne Brut Reserve 2020, Kent Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs Single Vineyard Boot Hill 2018, Kent Gusbourne Rosé 2019, Kent The Squerryes Partnership Brut Late Disgorged 2013, Kent Roebuck Estates Classic Cuvée 2018, Sussex Sugrue South Downs Cuvée Boz 2015, Sussex Harrow & Hope Pinot Meunier 2019, Thames Valley

