While Champagne remains a symbol of luxury, 2025 invites wine lovers to embrace a broader world of sparkling wines. From Italy’s refined Franciacorta to Spain’s expressive Cava, and France’s elegant Crémant, there are countless Champagne alternatives offering both high quality and great value.

How Sparkling Wines are made: understanding the key production methods

Sparkling wines charm not just with their bubbles but with their production techniques, which shape the flavour and texture. Here are the most common methods:

Traditional Method (Méthode Traditionnelle): In this process, secondary fermentation occurs in the bottle, creating fine, persistent bubbles. Wines like Franciacorta and Crémant are crafted using this method, resulting in complexity and depth.​

Charmat Method (Tank Method): Here, secondary fermentation happens in large pressurized tanks, preserving fresh fruit flavours. Prosecco is a notable example, offering approachable and aromatic profiles.​

Carbonic Maceration: Employed in some Spanish Cavas, this technique ferments whole grape clusters, leading to fruity and sometimes earthy characteristics.

Top Sparkling Wines to savour in 2025

Exploring beyond Champagne unveils a spectrum of this type of wines, each with unique attributes — ideal for gifting, pairing or everyday celebrations.

Franciacorta: Italy’s premium Sparkling Wine with Champagne finesse

Often described as Italy’s answer to Champagne, Franciacorta is produced in Lombardy, this Italian sparkling wine rivals Champagne in quality. These wines exhibit complexity, with notes of toasted bread and ripe fruit. Ideal pairings include risotto with saffron, grilled seafood, and aged cheeses. It will conquer your taste buds in all its versions: from white Franciacorta to Rosé and Satèn.

Cava: Spain’s affordable alternative to Champagne

Hailing from Catalonia, Cava offers an affordable yet refined alternative of Italian sparkling wines. Crafted primarily from native Spanish grape varieties, it delivers crisp acidity and flavours ranging from citrus to almond. Enjoy it with tapas, paella, or mild cheeses.

Crémant: elegant French Sparkling Wines beyond the Champagne area

Outside the Champagne region, France produces Crémant in areas like Burgundy and Alsace. Utilizing the traditional method, Crémants offer elegant profiles at a fraction of the price. Elegant and diverse, with profiles from floral to rich, depending on the region. They pair wonderfully with charcuterie, seafood, and soft cheeses.

Trento DOC: Italy’s hidden gem for mountain Sparkling Wines

From the Trentino region, Trento DOC wines are crafted using the traditional method, resulting in elegant bubbles with a balance of freshness and complexity. They complement dishes like trout almondine, risotto with mountain herbs, and creamy pasta sauces.

Why to try new sparkling wines and where to shop them

Experimenting with these drinks enriches one’s palate and enhances various occasions. Each offers a distinct taste of its terroir and tradition, inviting enthusiasts to broaden their sparkling wine repertoire.

Discovering and acquiring these types of wines has never been easier, thanks to the convenience of online wine shops. Platforms like Svinando provide a curated selection, allowing enthusiasts to explore and order from the comfort of their homes.

As we toast 2025, exploring beyond Champagne reveals a world that is rich in diversity and flavour. Italian, Spanish, and French bubbles offer exceptional quality and value, making them worthy additions to any celebration or quiet evening.



Embracing these alternatives not only broadens one’s wine horizons but also supports the artisans and regions dedicated to their craft. Cheers to new discoveries and delightful bubbles!​