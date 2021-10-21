A unique wine from one of the oldest remaining English wine estates, the Bolney Wine Estate Cuvee Noir is a sparkling red wine, joining the range alongside Bolney Estate’s first still Chardonnay, the Estate Pinot Noir, and Pinot Gris.

Established in 1972, Bolney Wine Estate was set up by Janet and Rodney Pratt, considered pioneers in English wine making. Guided by the mild Sussex climate and sandstone soil, the pair eventually found the best varieties of grapes to grow in their eco-system. Today the business is still family-run, with Janet and Rodney’s daughter, Sam Linter, in charge of operations, having produced award-winning still and sparkling wines, from the Estate’s Pinot Noir and Estate Bacchus to sparkling Bolney Bubbly and Blanc de Blancs.

On the launch of the Bolney Estate Cuvee Noir, Sam Linter, MD and head winemaker at Bolney Wine Estate said: “I’m really proud that Bolney Wine Estate was one of the first UK commercial vineyards. My parents, the founders of Bolney, were pioneers in the industry and we strive to continue innovating every day, which is exactly what we have achieved with our Cuvée Noir. This is a unique sparkling red wine that is perfect for any time of year – in the summer it’s the ideal garden party drink, pairing perfectly with BBQ, but I’m particularly looking forward to enjoying it over the festive season with cheeseboards and on the big day itself with my Christmas Pudding!”

Using 100 percent Dornfelder – a Germany grape that’s adapted particularly well to English vineyards – the Bolney Estate Cuvee Noir is made using the traditional method. On the nose, typical Dornfelder notes of warm blackcurrant, sweet blueberry, and cherry are joined by some ripe plum. With a full-bodied mousse and a creamy richness from 18 months ageing on the lees, the wine has a gentle fizziness while continued notes of cherry and blackberry are complete with feint chocolate and balanced acidity. Slightly sweet baking spices also linger on the long, dry finish. A gorgeous sparkling red best served slightly chilled, even when the sun isn’t shining.

Bolney Estate Cuvée Noir is available to buy now from the winery’s online shop, £24.99.

