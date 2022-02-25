Having been resurrected by Company President Joseph J. Magliocco in the 1990s, Michter’s Distillery has ties to a distilling legacy spanning over 250 years. Now distilling from its own distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, the brand is, once again, recognised for the quality of its American whiskies. In addition to a core range which includes exceptional bourbons and rye whiskies, the distillery has released its 2021 bottling of Michter’s Single Barrel Straight Rye 10 Year Old Whiskey.

Due to ongoing shortages of mature stock and high global demand, however, the new Michter’s 10 Year Rye bottling is available in extremely limited numbers.

“We wish we had more 10 Year Rye whiskey to share with Michter’s fans,” says Mitcher’s Master of Maturation, Andrea Wilson. “Unfortunately, we continue to struggle to meet demand on all of our whiskeys as these expressions require time and attention to detail to reach the peak quality level for which Michter’s is known. Despite the limited stocks, we believe Michter’s drinkers will be thrilled with the results of this year’s efforts.”

The Michter’s 10 Year Rye isn’t released every year, but there’s hope that the distillery will be able to produce more in future years, having expanded its grain-growing operations in Springfield, Kentucky, from 145 acres to 205. The latest bottling is a rich, multi-layered whiskey with a good balance between grain-driven warmth and some mellowing from the barrel. On the nose, toasted rye grain aromas are joined by vanilla, dark brown sugar, tobacco, almond, black cherry, and some feint marshmallow notes. Sweet macerated fruit opens the palate, followed by prominent spice savours of cinnamon and clove, plus a pronounced herbaceous note, sweet caramel, vanilla and brown sugar, and a final kick of black pepper which lingers on the medium, warming finish alongside some mint and plenty of toasty charred oak.

On the latest Michter’s 10 Year Rye release, Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco says: “I believe that this Michter’s 10 Year Rye release showcases how terrific American rye whiskey can be. Twenty years ago it was really challenging to sell rye whiskey, but the whiskey press as well as supporters in the restaurant and the retail segments of our industry have done wonders to power rye’s resurgence.”

Michter’s 10 Year Rye (2021) is available from htfw.com, £299.95, 70cl.

