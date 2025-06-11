MICHELIN-STARRED COLLABORATION AT TAKU | 16th JUNE TAKUYA WATANABE AND WOONGCHUL PARK

A world-class culinary experience from three of the most renowned chefs in London

Top: Chef Takuya Watanabe with Taku founders and brothers Lucas and Geoff Leong

Bottom: Sollip Chef Co-Owners Woongchul Park and Bomee Ki

Taku, Mayfair’s Michelin omakase Japanese restaurant, is thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with Chef Takuya Watanabe and Chef Woongchul Park, the acclaimed culinary artist behind the Michelin restaurant Sollip. On Monday 16th June, this exclusive evening will bring Chef Park’s talents to one of the most established omakase restaurants in London.

Chef Takuya Watanabe, celebrated for his innovative approach to Japanese cuisine, will present a bespoke menu that seamlessly blends his techniques with that of Chef Park’s, whose restaurant Sollip combines Korean ingredients and heritage with classic European fine dining techniques. Diners can look forward to a meticulously crafted menu that highlights Chef Takuya and Chef Woongchul’s unparalleled attention to detail.

Guests will embark on a culinary journey with a set menu curated and executed by Head Chef Long Ng and overseen by Chef Takuya, with 17 courses of delicious sushi and dishes like the Rolled Akami paired with ssamjang, Monkfish Wellington wrapped in an oden-style scallop farce, perilla leaf and puff pastry and Highland Wagyu Futomaki, with each course thoughtfully paired with an exclusive selection of wines and sake. The experience promises to be a true feast for the senses, offering Londoners a rare opportunity to enjoy the collaboration between two Michelin starred chefs. Adding to the collaboration Chef Woongchul Park’s wife and Sollip co-owner, Bomee Ki, one of the best pastry chefs in the UK, will be adding an indulgent flair to the final courses with desserts like the Sancho Pavlova, a reimagining of Sollip’s signature summer dessert Perilla Pavlova.

This collaboration marks a celebration of culinary artistry and cultural exchange, as Taku embarks on a collaboration with fellow Michelin starred restaurant Sollip to bring food lovers a new taste that combines both of their signature styles.

Owner and co-founder of Taku, Lucas Leong, is excited to bring this collaboration to fruition:

“I’m thrilled to present the collaboration between Chef Long Ng and Chef Takuya Watanabe and Sollip. Our teams have worked together to create a one-of-a-kind menu that focuses on the synergy of their culinary techniques, rather than simply recreating signature dishes in a different setting. This promises to be an exceptional evening for dedicated food enthusiasts—two Michelin-starred restaurants joining forces for one unforgettable night.”

Guests can book using the link here.

Taku 36 Albemarle Street, London W1S 4JE

COUNTER CULTURE DINNER AT PAVYLLON LONDON | 10th JULY JAMES KNAPPETT AND YANNICK ALLÉNO

On Thursday 10th July, two of London’s most acclaimed Michelin-starred chefs come together for a one-night-only culinary experience as part of Pavyllon London’s ‘Counter Culture’ series.

Yannick Alléno – the world’s most Michelin-decorated chef*, famed for redefining modern French cuisine – welcomes James Knappett – the creative force behind the two Michelin-starred Kitchen Table in Fitzrovia, alongside co-founder Sandia Chang – to the heart of Mayfair. Together they will craft an extraordinary menu that celebrates innovation, blending French precision with British seasonality.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Pavyllon London at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, with tables available from 7pm, the event offers diners the unique opportunity to engage and meet two culinary icons as they cook behind the restaurant’s famed counter. Guests will be seated at either the counter or in the elegant main dining room**.

The spectacular six-course menu highlights Yannick Alléno’s unique extraction and cryoconcentration techniques, while James Knappett’s dishes spotlight classic British seafood.

The six-course dinner at Pavyllon London is priced at £250pp.

There’s also the option toinclude a specially sommelier-selected wine pairing from one of London’s most exciting sommeliers, Sandia Chang of Kitchen Table, for an additional £195pp.

Book your seat for this extraordinary dining experience with the Michelin legends here: https://www.pavyllonlondon.com/event/counter-culture-james-knappett/

This unique event is part of Pavyllon London’s Counter-Culture series which sees Yannick Alléno and the restaurant’s head chef, Benjamin Ferra Y Castell, invite some of the UK’s best chefs to join them at their impressive kitchen counter. Previous chef collaborations have included Raymond Blanc, Adam Handling and Chet Sharma. The four-hands dinners are part of Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane’s 55th anniversary celebrations.

Pavyllon Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London W1J 7DR

THAI FLAVOURS MEET CORNISH SEAFOOD | 3rd JULY JACK STEIN AND ANDY OLIVER

Bringing a taste of Thailand to Rick Stein Barnes with a limited-edition five-course menu

Thai food lovers, mark your calendars – a bold and flavour-packed takeover is coming to Rick Stein Barnes for the summer edition of Jack Stein’s Seafood Odyssey Series. On Thursday 3rd July, the chef director of Rick Stein Restaurants will team up with Andy Oliver – chef and co-founder of the critically acclaimed restaurants som saa and Kolae – for one night only. Together, they will prepare a five-course feast spotlighting the very best of British seafood with exciting Thai twists – a country close to both chef’s hearts.

Set against the stunning views of the River Thames, seafood maestro Jack Stein and Thai cuisine expert Andy will guide guests through each dish, sharing stories and inspirations from their travels in Thailand.

The menu pays heartfelt homage to Thai culinary traditions using the finest Cornish seafood, with highlights including mussel skewers with calamansi lime; hot & sour soup with tiger prawns and sorrel; a unique pad Thai with cuttlefish; and a showstopping som saa signature – deep-fried sea bass paired with a punchy Isaan-style salad. Finish the evening with a sweet rice pudding with spiced Szechuan pineapple.

Jack Stein, chef director at Rick Stein Restaurants comments: “I’ve known Andy a long time and always admired his complete mastery of Thai flavours. I’m so excited to be working with him on a menu that marries the best of British seafood with those amazing Thai influences.”

Rick Stein Restaurants celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, marking an impressive five decades since Rick and Jill opened The Seafood Restaurant in Padstow in 1975. The Steins are celebrating with a range of celebrations including the new Seafood Odyssey Series led by Jack, welcoming leading chefs and foodie friends to Rick Stein restaurants across London and the south to celebrate the nation’s love of fish and shellfish, with innovative twists and global influences.

The five-course menu is £80pp inclusive of a welcome drink.

Reservations: www.rickstein.com/restaurants/events/jack-steins-seafood-odyssey-series

Rick Stein Barnes, Tideway Yard, 125 Mortlake High St, London, SW14 8SW

