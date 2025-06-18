Summer in the City….There are so many fun ways to spend these warm and wonderful days (and evenings) as well as new openings and special events. So many that we cannot fit them all into this article, so look out for another one in a day or two…..

La Noche Blanca returns to COYA

COYA Mayfair’s iconic White Party is back – this year with a fiery twist. La Noche Blanca: White Heat – Ignite the Night promises an unforgettable evening of immersive entertainment, signature cocktails, and bold Latin flavours.

Guests are invited to dress head-to-toe in white and enjoy live DJs, a saxophonist, dancers, and COYA MUSIC’s signature Latin house beats – carrying the party through to 3AM. Expect an elevated menu of summer-ready specials including bluefin tuna tataki, carabineros and a tomahawk steak. In addition to these culinary highlights, guests will enjoy three special cocktails crafted exclusively for the event.

The evening will then come alive with an array of live entertainment brought to you by COYA who will ensure vibrant beats to keep the night going, including performances by DJ Sam Turner, trumpet players, dancers, and a live singer, ready to guarantee an unforgettable experience at La Noche Blanca!

COYA, 118 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 7NW, Saturday 29th June, 6:00 PM to 3:00 AM

Bookings can be made here: https://coyarestaurant.com/coya-mayfair/en/calendardetails/mama-quilla

Von Crumb – the world needs a schnitzel specialist!

Who does not love a schnitzel? tenderised veal or chicken covered in bread crumbs and pan fried. There is a reason Corbyn and King pretty much always had a schnitzel on the menus of their restaurants – they are absolutely delicious. And perhaps also an excuse for grown men and women to eat what is fundamentally comfort food. A practice I am entirely comfortable with…

And so to Von Crumb, which has built an entire restaurant concept around schnitzels. Not just chicken and veal, but beef and aubergine too. Hmm, not too sure about those two, but I could be proven wrong. What I am sure about is that their idea to offer schnitzel challah sandwiches is beyond inspired. My mouth is watering at the very suggestion of a soft creamy challah roll stuffed with chicken schnitzel, tahini, aubergine, matbucha and rocket. Oh sandwich of my dreams where have you been all my life.

For the record, they also serve salads, quiches and some small plates. But let’s face it you are going to order the schnitzel challah sandwich. So am I. Run don’t walk.

Von Crumb, 202 Haverstock Hill, London NW3 2AG – +44 7312159450

[email protected]

Hours: Tuesday–Saturday 11:30 am – 10 pm, Sunday 11:30 am – 4 pm

Summer events at Langan’s

This July, Langan’s Brasserie, truly a Mayfair legend, celebrates the very best in mixology and showstopping live entertainment with an exclusive Italian cocktail takeover led by one of the world’s leading bartenders, and a Havana-inspired summer party bursting with energy.

Locale Firenze Bar x Cadello88 Bar Takeover – Tuesday, 1st JulyOn 1st July, Langan’s Brasserie welcomes Fabio Fanni from Locale Firenze – ranked 36th in The World’s 50 Best Bars – for an exclusive cocktail takeover in partnership with Cadello88. Guests can enjoy four unique creations that showcase the Italian spirit’s bold profile. The evening begins with laid-back lounge vibes and builds to a lively afterparty atmosphere with a live DJ. Entry is free with a reserved ticket, and the dress code is smart/cocktail chic. Tickets here.

Hot Tropics Summer Party at Upstairs – Wednesday, 2nd July

The summer celebration continues Upstairs on 2nd July with the Hot Tropics Summer Party, Upstairs at Langan’s. Guests will be transported to a tropical Havana hideaway with live DJs, bongo players, feather dancers, flowing canapés, and cocktails powered by Belvedere Vodka and Volcán Tequila. Dress boldly and dance late into the night. Tickets are £45 for members and £65 for non-members. Tickets here.

Langan’s Brasserie, 54 Stratton Street, City Of Westminster W1J 8LB

Opening hours: Mon – Fri: 08:00 – 22:30, Saturday: 12:00 – 22:30, Sunday: 12:00 – 21:00

ArcadeX returns to Battersea Power Station!

ArcadeX is an offshoot of Arcade on Tottenham Court Road – the food court under CentrePoint created by genius restaurant group JKS and in a moment which causes genuine happiness, returns with best-in-class food and drink, taking over the historic Coaling Jetty at Battersea Power Station from Friday 20th June for twelve unforgettable weeks.

The ultimate summer destination, ArcadeX will deliver global street food specials, fresh Casamigos Tequila cocktails, seasonal spritzers, rosé wines, beer on tap, live DJs and a cultural calendar of music, sport and celebration, all set on the River Thames with one of London’s most iconic buildings as its backdrop.

The line-up of food specials will feature a mix of well-loved classics and specials from cult favourite brands, including:

MANNA : Viral smash burger sensation inspired by classic American diners, offering signature burgers from a food truck positioned on the river walk.

: Viral smash burger sensation inspired by classic American diners, offering from a food truck positioned on the river walk. BAO : Hit favourite from JKS Group, featuring Classic Bao with braised pork , crispy fried chicken, and unexpected twists.

: Hit favourite from JKS Group, featuring with braised pork crispy fried chicken, and unexpected twists. GRACEY’S PIZZA : Bringing a slice of the big apple with their instagrammable NY slices. Expect crispy pizzas with classic toppings.

: Bringing a slice of the big apple with their instagrammable NY slices. Expect crispy pizzas with classic toppings. MEXA: Hand-pressed tortillas, fiery salsas, and slow-cooked meats including Suadero Tacos with rich, slow-cooked beef brisket, the perfect accompaniment to a cooling, Casamigos Tequila margarita.

What’s more, guests can enjoy local gelato from Two Little Giraffes and local doughnuts from Borough 22.

Three fully-stocked bars will serve cold beers, wines and an exciting drinks menu curated by multi-award-winning bartender, Rich Woods, including an exclusive menu of premium tequila cocktails and frozen margaritas created in partnership with Casamigos Tequila. With capacity for up to 350 guests, the jetty features bookable day beds and al fresco restaurant dining, ensuring there is something to suit all occasions from sunshine-drenched lunches to sunset sessions, making it the perfect spot to enjoy from day to night.

As well as live music and entertainment, visitors of ArcadeX will be able to enjoy live screenings of music, cultural and sporting highlights this summer, such as Glastonbury (26-29th June), Wimbledon Tennis (3rd-13th July), Tour De France (14-27th July) and Women’s Euros (5th, 9th, 22nd, 23rd, 25th and 27th July).

ArcadeX will be open from 11:30am – 10:30pm from Wednesday – Sunday. To book a day bed, please visit https://www.arcadefoodhall.com/arcade-x-riverside-pop-up. Please note that ArcadeX also welcomes walk-ins.

You can find more information here

An alfresco summer at Sticks’n’Sushi

Come rain or shine, Sticks’n’Sushi is serving up alfresco vibes with beautifully crafted sushi, fresh sticks from the grill and, if we’re lucky, sunshine! From people-watching in Covent Garden’s theatre quarter to shopping pit-stops at Battersea Power Station, or sundowners in historic Oxford, each terrace offers a distinct open-air setting to sit back, relax and watch the world go by.

With seven restaurants serving outdoors across the UK – including Islington, Victoria, Canary Wharf and Kingston – there’s a spot for every kind of summer moment, whether you’re catching golden hour, lunching long, or clinking cocktails under the stars.

Generous set menus like the Salmon & Friends (soy-cured salmon rice paper rolls, salmon nigiri, Ebi Panko, Spicy Tuna and Pink Alaska); or the As Good As It Gets, featuring everything from edamame to the roll-your-own Temaki Setto, all make for effortless summer feasting. From the grill, inventive sticks include Ramu Niku, tender lamb glazed in garlic butter and soy sesame and Gyu Katsu, a golden, panko-crusted beef fillet topped with rich okonomiyaki sauce and daikon cress.

Be it catching up with friends, enjoying a long lunch, or settling in for dinner, Sticks’n’Sushi’s terraces offer a true taste of summer, all served with a side of ‘Omotenashi’ hospitality – thoughtful, generous and with heart.

Sticks’n’Sushi terraces are now open in Oxford, Islington, Covent Garden, Battersea, Canary Wharf, Victoria and Kingston. Take it outside.

www.sticksnsushi.com

@sticksnsushi.uk

Celebrate English Wine Week with a special dinner party at mallow Canary Wharf

On Wednesday 25th June to mark English Wine Week, acclaimed plant-based restaurant, mallow in Canary Wharf, is hosting a special wine pairing dinner, celebrating exceptional English produced wines.

Known for its sustainably sourced, high-quality, fresh produce, mallow is offering four flavoursome, plant-based dishes from its new summer menu with each course perfectly paired with wines from Artelium Vineyards and Roebuck Estates – two of the UK’s most exciting English winemakers.

Dishes include escalivada of roasted vegetables with regenerative Wildfarmed sourdough; wild mushroom ravioli, leek fricassee, sage butter and pink peppercorns with a rocket & blistered grape salad and pistachio pandan tres leches.

olives & pickles

roebuck estates classic cuvée 2018: refreshing and refined with toasty brioche, apple and citrus

escalivada, roast romano peppers, aubergine & onion, kalamata olives, paprika oil, with wildfarmed sourdough

artelium chardonnay 2022: elegant, bright citrus with hints of tropical mango & pineapple

wild mushroom ravioli, leek fricassee, sage butter, pink peppercorn, served with rocket & blistered grape salad

artelium pinot noir 2023: juicy and aromatic, with notes of bramble and damson fruits

pistachio pandan tres leche

roebuck estates rosé de noirs 2018: delicate and fragrant, red berries and warm summer evenings

mallow’s English Wine Week dinner pairing starts at 7pm and tickets cost £60 per person inclusive of all food and four glasses of wine. To book, visit the link here.

mallow Canary Wharf, 12 Park Drive, Wood Wharf, London – @mallowlondon – www.mallowlondon.com

[email protected]