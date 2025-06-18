In a truly fabulous move, Galbani is launching a pop-up Burrata Bar in Shoreditch, where the number one Italian cheese brand will be putting a cheesy twist on the UK’s favourite viral recipes. So this combines our love of creamy, oozy delicious burrata, some bonkersly cool and very instagrammable recipies with supporting a very, very important charity: the Anthony Nolan Trust. I first registered as a donor with them over 30 years ago, and you can read more about their life saving work and its ground breaking stem cell register here and this is the specific link to join the register.

But on to the foodie bit, the pop-up will open its doors in Shoreditch on Friday 4th July-Saturday 5th July, serving up a menu curated solely from trending dishes, as research reveals that Brits are binning the humble cookbook with nearly two-thirds (62 percent) turning to TikTok for their recipe inspiration instead.

For just £5 a ticket, guests will get a welcome drink and the chance to feast on a five-course menu dedicated to everyone’s favourite creamy cheese. From oozy Burrata Sandwiches and Baked Burrata to a zingy Burrata and Strawberry Salad, crispy fried Golden Burrata, and even gooey Burrata S’mores – it’s a cheese-lover’s dream come true.

Galbani Viral Burrata Bar menu:

Baked Nduja Burrata– Warm burrata topped with spicy ‘nduja and finished with crispy garlic pangrattato for a rich, flavourful starter.

Warm burrata topped with spicy ‘nduja and finished with crispy garlic pangrattato for a rich, flavourful starter. Tricolore Sandwich – Creamy burrata layered with sweet roasted caponata and basil pesto in a fluffy sandwich.

Creamy burrata layered with sweet roasted caponata and basil pesto in a fluffy sandwich. Strawberry and Cream Salad with a Pimm’s Reduction – A tart and tangy mix of burrata, gin pickled cucumber, Sichuan pickled strawberry, watermelon, chilli, Thai basil, finished with a fruity Pimm’s dressing – just in time for Wimbledon.

A tart and tangy mix of burrata, gin pickled cucumber, Sichuan pickled strawberry, watermelon, chilli, Thai basil, finished with a fruity Pimm’s dressing – just in time for Wimbledon. Deep Fried Burrata with Soy & Balsamic Glazed Fruits and Hot Honey – Crispy on the outside, and the ultimate gooey cheese on the inside, served with salty-sweet soy and balsamic glazed fruits.

Crispy on the outside, and the ultimate gooey cheese on the inside, served with salty-sweet soy and balsamic glazed fruits. Burrata S’mores Blondie – A creamy burrata twist on a classic sweet treat. Loaded with biscuits and marshmallow, and finished with whipped burrata and pistachio

“We’re not just dishing up food, we’re creating an experience made for sharing,” says Heloise Le-Norcy Trott, Marketing Director Lactalis UK&I“Our menu is all about the dishes people are already loving online, swapping with friends, and craving at home – now with a gourmet twist. Burrata is the star of the show, but it’s that classic Italian vibe of sharing great food with great company that makes the Burrata Bar special.”

The Galbani Viral Burrata Bar will be open to the public on 4th and 5th July at 133 Bethnal Green Road, E2 7DG. Members of the public can secure tickets *here* for just £5 – with all proceeds going to the Anthony Nolan Charity.

Galbani

[email protected]