This Thai Chicken poke bowl is not only a treat to eat, but a treat to look at too. This colourful dish will fill you up with fresh, flavourful ingredients and is topped off with a creamy peanut sauce.

What is a poke bowl?

Poke is an Ancient Hawaiian dish and means “to slice” in Hawaiian. Traditionally, the dish is made with raw fish, however, many variations have since been created. And for today’s recipe, we will be swapping out the fish for chicken.

Two different cultures’ cuisines will be combined in order to create this delicious summer salad bowl. The traditional concept of a poke bowl will be combined with beautiful Thai flavours. The Thai flavours especially shine through with ingredients such as peanuts, coconut cream, ginger, and green curry paste.

Healthy and filling

Since poke bowls are generally loaded with fresh, crisp ingredients, they are a great source of nutrients and immune boosters. Mung beans, for example, are full of vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, folate, iron, potassium, and zinc.

And finally, serve your poke bowl on a bed of quinoa and enjoy. Quinoa is truly one of the best grains to be enjoyed with this dish as it is tasty, filling and absorbs the creamy peanut sauce.

Thai Chicken Poke Bowl with Whole Grains & Peanut Sauce This versatile Thai chicken poke bowl recipe is a perfect way to use fresh produce, and the creamy peanut sauce makes it even tastier. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients For the Chicken 150 g Chicken Breast Bite size pieces

5 ml Olive Oil

2 g Green Curry Paste

15 ml Coconut Cream For the Poke Bowl 50 g Quinoa Cooked in 55ml boiling water and chilled

15 g Baby Spinach Shredded

10 g Bean Sprout Mung bean or Alfalfa

20 g Carrot Julienne

20 g Cucumber Julienne

20 g Red Pepper Julienne

20 g Red Cabbage Shredded

10 Peanuts Toasted

5 Spring Onion Sliced

3 sprigs Coriander For the Peanut Sauce 40 g Peanut Butter

10 ml Lime Juice

5 g Soya Sauce

2 g Ginger Grated

2 g Garlic Chopped

2 ml Sesame Oil

¼ g Red Chilli Deseeded and finely chopped

30 ml Water

20 ml Coconut Cream Instructions For the Chicken Heat a pan over medium heat then add oil. Saute green curry paste until aromatic.

Add chicken & stir to combine well with curry paste. Add coconut milk & simmer until cooked. Set aside until ready to assemble. For the Poke Bowl Place cooked quinoa at the bottom of the bowl, top with shredded vegetables & cooked chicken.

Garnish with coriander, spring onion & peanuts. For the Peanut Sauce Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, except water & coconut cream.

Slowly whisk water in to get a slightly thick consistency. Add coconut cream to get a runny consistency. Serve separately. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

