With a season that typically spans from late December to the end of summer, beginning with intense forced rhubarb from Yorkshire, followed by the later arrival of the outdoor variety that’s woefully under appreciated, rhubarb has finally returned to the menu. Popular in plenty of desserts, rhubarb is particularly versatile, also suited to many savoury dishes. In celebration of this year’s rhubarb season, Mark Hartstone, chef proprietor of La Fosse at Cranborne in Dorset, has shared a baked rhubarb cheesecake recipe.

Comprising a simple dough base flecked with lemon zest, the rhubarb cheesecake has a filling of quark (German ‘yoghurt cheese’), vanilla, rhubarb and just a touch of cocoa. Baked in the oven for an hour, it’s delicious eaten either warm or cold.

On his rhubarb cheesecake recipe, Mark Hartstone, chef proprietor of La Fosse at Cranborne, said: “It’s not too late to force your home grown rhubarb. An upturned black bin weighted down or a composter will help keep the stems nice and pink.

“Do not forget rhubarb not only makes fantastic desserts but accompanies fatty meats or even goes well with mackerel.”

Rhubarb Cheesecake A celebration of rhubarb’s return, from chef Mark Hartstone. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Mark Hartstone, chef proprietor of La Fosse at Cranborne Equipment 26cm cake tin Ingredients For the Base 250 g flour

125 g butter at room temperature

60 g sugar

1 egg

1 pinch of salt

1 unwaxed lemon grated zest only For the Filling 100 g butter

150 g sugar for the rhubarb

2 vanilla pods pureed (a quality vanilla essence will suffice)

2 eggs

500 g Quark German “yoghurt cheese’

2 tsp baking powder

500 g rhubarb cut in 2cm pieces and peeled

100 ml milk

50 g butter

3 eggs

tbsp cocoa

2 tsp baking soda Instructions For the Base Put flour, butter, sugar, egg, salt and zest of lemon in a mixer bowl with the

dough hook and mix all ingredients together into a smooth dough. Wrap in

clingfilm and keep in fridge to rest for half an hour.

Take a 26cm cake tin. Grease the bottom and sides with some butter.

Roll out the dough and place in the tin. Make sure that the sides go up 3cm high.

Blind bake at 180C/Gas 4 for 10-15 minutes For the Filling Mix butter, sugar, vanilla and eggs until light and fluffy. You can do this by hand

with a whisk or the mixer.

Carefully add quark, cornflower and baking powder and mix in the wet mixer.

Lastly fold in the rhubarb pieces.

Put in the pre heated oven at 180C/Gas 4 for 60 minutes. (should the top darken too

much, cover with an aluminium foil top). Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

