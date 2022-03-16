The popularity of hybrid cars has dramatically risen over the past couple of years, increasing 16-fold in just 12 months between 2020 and 2021. But with technology and innovation also continuously developing, what are the best hybrid cars on the market, and how do you even begin to choose between them? Let’s take a look.

How to choose the best hybrid car?

Hybrid and electric cars are typically priced a little higher than their conventional counterparts, so it is important to make sure that this is the right choice for you. Check out the annual mileage and fuel consumption and determine whether a hybrid vehicle is the most cost effective decision.

However, even if you have a lower budget, there are often many financing options available from car dealerships. This includes things like hire purchase, personal contract purchase and so on. You may also consider browsing SUV and hatchback competitions to take your chance at winning a hybrid car, or take out a personal 0% finance loan.

So, now you know how to choose between them, here are 5 of the best hybrid cars on the market in 2022, and 3 you should avoid.

Top 5 hybrid cars in 2022

Mercedes C 300 e

The Mercedes C 300 e is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) from the renowned C Class. Living up to its reputation, it has an electric range of 62 miles, which is double the range of a lot of its competitor PHEVs on the market.

Toyota Prius

With the Toyota Prius, you can benefit from the choice between either a PHEV model or a classic self-charging model. These motors are both incredibly reliable, but the PHEV version creeps ahead aesthetically.

BMW X5 45e

The BMW X5 45e is without a doubt the best hybrid SUV on the market in 2022 – and a large one at that. It can get to 62mph in just 5.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 146mph.

Skoda Octavia iV

With 0-62mph acceleration achieved in 7.8 seconds, and a top speed of 136mph, the Skoda Octavia iV certainly packs a punch, especially compared to other PHEVs of this size.

Kia Niro

Though the Kia Niro doesn’t offer the best drive, by any means, it has an excellent fuel economy and low CO2 emissions. In fact, it has a fuel economy of 201.8-217.3mpg, and only emits 29-31g/km CO2.

What to avoid?

DS 7 Crossback E-Tense

Though there are some good DS Crossback models out there, most E-Tense motors have poor handling and a less-than-smooth ride.

Honda Accord

The Honda Accord severely lacks in the performance department, especially when it comes to the brakes. Namely, it has a very long braking distance.

Mitsubishi Outlander

As one of the more budget-friendly hybrid cars out there, the Mitsubishi Outlander is extremely basic in regards to its infotainment system, exterior, and interior.

So, if you are looking to make the switch to a more eco-friendly hybrid motor in 2022, make sure to check out these 5 amazing hybrid vehicles (and avoid the 3 most lacklustre ones) during your search for your dream car.