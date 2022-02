First launched in the UK just last week, McDonald’s has already removed the new Chicken Big Mac from its menu. Initially planned to be available for a six-week run, the Chicken Big Mac has been taken off the menu due to “incredible” demand. This news follows McDonald’s upsetting customers by removing the Chicken Legend from its menu last October due to supply issues.

While McDonald’s insists the Chicken Big Mac will return, no exact date has been set out for the planned reintroduction. In a tweet from the fast food chain, McDonald’s wrote: “Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere. Thank you for lovin’ it even more than we thought you would, it’ll be back soon”

McDonald’s has also said the burger had been its most popular launch ever in the UK and Ireland. A spokesperson said: “We have been delighted by our customers’ reaction to the limited-edition Chicken Big Mac. The demand has been incredible and we simply cannot keep up.

“As such we’ve made the decision to pause the promotion, let our restaurant teams and suppliers restock and get ready for its return in a few weeks. We’ll keep customers informed about its return through the usual channels. Thank you to everyone who has made this our most popular launch ever. We can’t wait to bring it back for even more customers to enjoy.”

Since McDonald’s announced plans to temporarily remove the Chicken Big Mac from its menu, fans have expressed upset, with some even left “heartbroken”, “devastated”, and possible even distraught.

With plenty of similarities to the original, the McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac trades thin beef patties for fried chicken fillets, also teamed with the usual sesame seeded buns, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickled gherkins, and the world famous Big Mac sauce.

Until the Chicken Big Mac returns, why not try our at-home version, also featuring a copycat recipe for McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce – making enough for plenty of leftovers, which will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.

McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac A copycat recipe for the massively popular McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac – including a riff on the fast food chain’s famous sauce. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Chilling time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 35 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 4 chicken breasts boneless and skinless (alternatively use thighs, but cook for longer)

1 large egg

250 g plain flour

1 tbsp salt

2 tsp onion powder

1 heaped tsp MSG

¼ tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

4 Sesame seeded buns plus four extra bun bottoms or middle layers (see photo)

Pickles gherkins to taste

1 iceberg lettuce shredded

8 slices American cheese

Neutral oil for deep frying For the sauce 100 g mayonnaise

1 shallot finely chopped

60 g dill pickles finely chopped

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

1 tbsp American mustard

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp sweet smoked paprika

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp white wine vinegar Instructions Begin by making the sauce. Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir well to combine. Cover the sauce and refrigerate for at least an hour. Stir before serving. (Leftovers will keep for up to two weeks in the fridge.)

The prepare the chicken, beat the egg and stir in 250ml cold water.

In a large bowl or zip-lock bag, combine the flour, salt, onion powder, MSG, pepper and garlic powder.

Butterfly each chicken breast and pound until each is around 5-7mm thick. Cut into two pieces, and trim to chicken patty-shaped pieces if necessary. You should be left with eight pieces of chicken.

Coat each piece of chicken in the flour mixture, then remove and dredge each fillet in the egg mixture. Once fully coated, return to the flour mixture and shake until completely covered. Refrigerate for at least one hour. (You can reserve both the egg and flour mixture for one final dredge before frying, but it’s not entirely necessary).

Heat enough oil to safely deep fry the chicken, in either a large pan or deep fryer. Once the oil reaches 190C (approx. 375F) fry the dredged chicken fillets for around 10-12 minutes, or until light brown and crispy. Cook in batches if necessary, to avoid overspill or cooling the oil.

While the chicken is frying, toast the sesame seed buns and place sauce on the top bun. Load the two bottom pieces with iceberg lettuce and pickled gherkins.

Drain the chicken, then place one chicken piece on top of the bottom bun, topped with a slice of American cheese. Then top with the other bun middle/bottom. Finally top the middle layer with another piece of chicken, more lettuce and pickles, then finish with the top part of the bun. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

