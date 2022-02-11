Recently Molly-Mae Hague hit the headlines after facing criticism over remarks she made about her background and privilege.

The former Love Island contestant, 22, said in an episode of the Diary Of A CEO podcast that “you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it”.

After a short clip from the interview went viral on Twitter, she was described by some on the social media platform as “tone deaf” and “Thatcherite”.

She was called out for referring to a quote that says ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce’.

She added: “It just depends to what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future.”

Book

Well she hasn’t let that knock her too much, as she reportedly signed a seven-figure deal days after that story broke.

Now it has been announced she has written a book titled “Becoming Molly-Mae.” At 22-years-old it seems a bit early for a memoir, but there you go.

We all have the same 24 hours a day and Molly Mae can't even use those to come up with her own book title pic.twitter.com/s0CLiJq7vS — Evie Aspinall (@EvieAspinall_) February 11, 2022

Lydia Ramah is now editing. It will be released on 9th June 2022.

Ebury publishing said: “Molly-Mae is no stranger to the limelight, having found fame on TV and online. But behind the polished exterior there is a young girl with a unique story. It’s the Molly-Mae not everyone gets to see.

“In Becoming Molly-Mae she unravels herself completely for the first time to open up about how she nurtured her creativity from a young age, took ownership of her body image, battled self-doubt and built a happy life. Along the way she shares the moments, relationships and life lessons that have made her who she is. From the energetic child who loved Irish dancing and pageants, to the teenager holding down a job at Boots while building her dreams at fashion school, to the influencer and businesswoman who found her match on ’Love Island’ and had to learn how to cope with fame. “

"This incredibly personal and revealing book shows the real Molly-Mae behind the Instagram photos and news headlines", @EburyPublishing couples up with @LoveIsland's @mollymaehague's debut, Becoming Molly-Mae: https://t.co/UTudGDgPcr pic.twitter.com/OREy1CpA5I — The Bookseller (@thebookseller) February 11, 2022

Reactions

1.

I don’t like to participate in slandering people online.. unless they’re really bad people.. however Molly Mae writing a book on her life has to be the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard today 😂😂😂😂😂 — george (@georgiegeorgee) February 10, 2022

2.

So it's just a book of regurgitated muck from someone with roughly 20 years life experience who wouldn't know what hard work was if it hit her in the face. — Fuzz (@fu22) February 11, 2022

3.

Molly Mae is writing a book? She got famous because she went on Love Island, that's it.



This is why I say this world favours the rich and famous more. Her abilities to add to her millions keep rolling in while regular people have to bust their asses for barely a liveable wage. — Mr Cellophane (@MrCellophane121) February 11, 2022

4.

The trees didn't deserve this — Hobi wife⁷ᵍ 💜 (@Pnkagust) February 11, 2022

5.

This is such a pointless puff media exercise. Read the room. Nobody needs this right now. Horrendous. — Philip Priestley 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@PublicPriestley) February 11, 2022

6.

Guessing it’s a pamphlet.. — Ferg (@FergUK85) February 11, 2022

7.

8.

The ghostwriter is the true hero/villain of this story. — Jonathan Rethel (@JonathanRethel) February 11, 2022

9.

I’ll wait for the film — P&M 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🌍 (@tweetingjoanne) February 11, 2022

10.

However, there were a lot of people who stuck up for her.

1.

It’s funny to see the ones the slate Molly Mae most likely would do same if the opportunity came to them. Regardless of how she’s got there, she’s made a name for herself… — NightxFever (@NightxFever) February 11, 2022

2.

You know what I won't even judge Molly Mae for writing a book on how she became Molly Mae (as ridiculous as it is), who I will judge are the people that buy it. — Josh Hawkins (@96JoshHawkins) February 11, 2022

3.

I’m so intrigued to see what Molly Mae has written in her book lol genuinely im interested — TT 🇯🇲 (@tinytempss) February 10, 2022

4.

Just want to let everyone know , I’ve doubled checked and nobody is going to be forced to read Molly Mae’s book so you can all stop crying over it now — Darth_Jader (@jade08kinsella) February 11, 2022

