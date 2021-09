Enjoy these glazed pork meatballs infused with Asian-style flavours. They are perfect to serve as appetizers or as part of a whole meal.

Asian style flavours

Pork and Asian flavours are always a match made in heaven. And with this recipe, it’s no different. The Asian flavours are most prominent through the fish sauce, fresh ginger, chillies, chives and spring onions. The chillies will definitely add to the overall flavour of the meatballs, however, feel free to either add less or none if you’re not a fan of the heat.

Regular breadcrumbs or panko?

Breadcrumbs are often used as filler ingredients in meatballs as they stop the meatballs from becoming dry. The crumbs absorb the juices from the meat as it cooks, and then traps them within the meatball.

Panko crumbs are made from crustless white bread that is processed into flakes and then dried. These crumbs have a dryer and flakier consistency than regular breadcrumbs, thus they absorb less oil. When cooking with panko, you will be left with lighter and crunchier meatballs.

Glaze the meatballs

The last step to completing these delicious meatballs is to glaze them. The glaze will create a sticky flavourful coating around the meatballs that brings it all together. Top it off with some extra sesame seeds and your dish is ready!

Glazed Pork Meatballs These glazed meatballs are heavily inspired with an Asian infusion making them full of flavour with a taste that is simply divine! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 16 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 kg pork mince

2 Extra Large eggs

250 ml panko or breadcrumbs

10 ml fish sauce

4 spring onions finely chopped

30 ml chopped chives

2 knobs fresh ginger peeled and finely chopped

2 red chilies deseeded and finely chopped For The Glaze 10 ml oil

6 spring onions finely chopped

2 red chilies deseeded and finely chopped

30 ml sesame seeds

250 ml teriyaki sauce or hoisin sauce Instructions Preheat the oven to 180degrees C / 350 degrees F

Mix all the ingredients for the meatballs together and roll about 60 balls. Arrange on a baking tray that has been sprayed with Cook and Spray.

Bake for about 25 to 45 minutes, depending on your oven. They must be nice and brown. To Make The Glaze: Heat the oil in a large pan and saute the spring onions, chili, and sesame seeds for a minute or two. Add the sauce and heat through.

Add the meatballs to the sauce and stir-fry until sticky. Fry in batches if the pan is too small for all the meatballs at once.

Serve with steamed rice and stir-fried vegetables. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Fragrant and Crispy Meatballs