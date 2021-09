Whether you serve them on a bed of pasta or as it, no one can resist meatballs. And now it will be even harder to resist when making them crispy!

Meatball surprise

These meatballs are packed with flavour and a few surprise ingredients. Surprise ingredient number one is the crushed red pepper flakes. These bring a spiciness that enhances the overall flavour of the meatball. However, if your palette cannot handle hot spice, feel free to leave the pepper out. And the second surprise ingredient is the grated parmesan cheese. Cheese within another dish is always a winner in our books.

The added cup of breadcrumbs is essential to this recipe as it keeps the meatballs from becoming dry. The breadcrumbs absorb the juices from the meat as it cooks. And as a result, the moistness gets trapped within the meatball.

Sizing Tip

When shaping the mixture into small balls, make sure that they are all the same size. This way you will have a more even cooking time. Try using a tablespoon or an ice cream scoop to ensure that each ball is the same size.

Once the meatballs have been baked in the oven for 25 minutes they will be perfect and ready to serve.