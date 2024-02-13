Trivet, the Bermondsey, London restaurant from Isa Bal and Jonny Lake, has been awarded two Michelin stars in the 2024 Great Britain & Ireland Guide and is fast gaining a reputation as the best dining out spot south of the Thames.

The announcement was made at the 2024 Michelin Guide revelation event on 5th February, with Michelin lauding its “bold, punchy cooking that packs bags of flavour into every mouthful”.

Trivet opened in November 2019 and brings an unpretentious fine dining experience to Bermondsey, earning it its first Michelin star in 2022.

The restaurant’s name derives from the cooking utensil, an iron tripod placed over fire which is used across almost every cooking culture around the world.

It reflects the relationship between kitchen, cellar and bar, and the warmth and balance which forms the pair’s values for the restaurant and their working relationship.

From the very beginning of the creative process, Jonny and Isa put the relationship between food and wine at the heart of each dish, with compelling drinks pairings considered at the development stage. The menu features their explorations of ingredients, dishes and drinks from regions around the world, inspired by the extraordinary culinary history and international diversity around us.

Signature dishes include ‘Drunk Lobster’ with Trivet noodles and the ‘Hokkaido Potato’ with baked potato mille-feuille, saké and white chocolate mousse, butter and saké gelato.

The wine list is set out chronologically, following the historic beginnings of wine to the present day, with over 350 wines ranging from classic producing countries such as Italy and France to the root of viti-viniculture with wines from Georgia, Armenia and Turkey.

All the wines have been selected by Master Sommelier Isa Bal and include bottles produced using both natural and conventional methods.

The wine list sits alongside an extensive saké selection for creative food pairing, as well as a concise list of cocktails ready to be enjoyed as apéritifs at Trivet’s stand-alone bar.

The restaurant seats 45, while the Mustard Room, Trivet’s private dining room, accommodates up to 35 seated covers, a standalone bar offers a welcoming drinking space for 20, and the outdoor terrace sits 25 guests.

