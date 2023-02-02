Chef Jonny Lake and Master Sommelier Isa Bal have joined forces to create a new membership programme and events series which will offer access to extraordinary exclusive tasting experiences.

The Trivet Tasting Club at Michelin-starred restaurant Trivet will focus on a series of unique tasting events around taste, discovery and enjoyment, in which the Trivet team will guide food and drink enthusiasts through fun explorations of flavour. These events will incorporate the three ‘legs’ of Trivet – Kitchen, Cellar and Bar – and will range from tastings of high quality wines and produce chosen by the team, to themed dinners with dishes created by former Fat Duck head chef Jonny Lake.

The first event will take place on 11th March 2023, and will be open exclusively to members. The evening will focus on wines from the world’s earliest wine producing regions, one of Isa Bal’s most celebrated areas of expertise. Attendees will be able to taste through 30 wines from Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Lebanon and Greece showcasing indigenous and international grapes, complimented by snacks from the Trivet kitchen, paired to bring out the best in the wines. Members will also have the opportunity to purchase wines tasted on the day. Future events are set to encompass special guests from the world of food, wine and beyond, as well as collaborations that take place beyond the restaurant with some of Trivet’s world class suppliers.

Trivet Tasting Club membership will not only give members access to tickets for all club tasting events (a minimum of eight per annum) and themed dinners (a minimum of four per annum); club members will also get a 15% discount on food and complimentary corkage at lunchtimes; a 15% discount on purchases made at Trivet’s new online wine shop, and a £50 discount on an Introductory Special Six Bottle Discovery Tasting Mixed Case, usually priced at £322.

Members can even arrange for Michelin Sommelier of the Year Isa Bal to conduct a private cellar review and planning consultation for members’ home wine cellars, available at an extra cost.

The aim of Trivet Tasting Club is to create a community in which anyone interested in food and drink can come together and open their mind to surprising new experiences of taste; evolve their understanding of traditional flavour combinations and inspire them to think differently about the relationship between food and drink. Having travelled the world together, both during and after their time working at The Fat Duck, Jonny and Isa are passionate about exploring ingredients, dishes and drinks from regions around the world. This manifests itself in Trivet’s internationally influenced menu, and in its award-winning wine list, which features more than 450 wines ranging from classic producing countries such as Italy and France to the root of viti-viniculture with wines from Georgia, Armenia and Turkey.

Trivet Tasting Club annual membership is priced at £150.

