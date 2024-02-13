Bookmakers have recorded a huge swing in favour of George Galloway in the Rochdale by-election after Labour withdrew support of its candidate Azhar Ali.

Ali had apologised after he was recorded suggesting in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had taken the October 7 Hamas assault as a pretext to invade Gaza.

A party spokesperson said: “Following new information about further comments made by Azhar Ali coming to light today, the Labour Party has withdrawn its support for Azhar Ali as our candidate in the Rochdale by-election.

“Keir Starmer has changed Labour so that it is unrecognisable from the party of 2019.

“We understand that these are highly unusual circumstances, but it is vital that any candidate put forward by Labour fully represents its aims and values.

“Given that nominations have now closed, Azhar Ali cannot be replaced as the candidate.”

Labour had come under serious pressure after the previous remarks emerged, with the comments condemned by figures inside the party as well as political opponents.

The latest move means George Galloway is now favourite to win the by-election, with William Kedjanyi, political betting analyst at Star Sports, saying: “There has been a massive twist in the drama surrounding the Rochdale by-election, with George Galloway’s odds to win a seat being sliced to 4/6 from 2/1.

“This comes as a result of Labour pulling their support for Rochdale candidate Azhar Ali following his Israel comments which landed him in some hot water and has ultimately led to his suspension from the Labour Party, with their odds drifting heavily from 2/7 out to 5/4 for the Rochdale seat.

“Given that Ali was Galloway’s main contender for the Rochdale seat, his suspension has accelerated Galloways’ campaign for the Workers Party as they sit in pole position ahead of the by-election.”

Rochdale by-election odds

Workers Party 4/6 Labour 5/4 Liberal Democrats 25/1 Reform UK 33/1 Conservatives 40/1 BAR 100/1

Related: Labour takes lead over Tories among ‘politically homeless’ rural voters