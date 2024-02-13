Award-winning chef Athanasios Kargatzidis has opened his first UK restaurant Mediterranean Grill by Assembly in the recently renovated Harrods Dining Hall.

The opening closely follows Assembly’s first launch in Dubai in August 2023, followed by a second site opening in Riyadh in September 2023.

Chef Anthanasios is renowned in the industry for his successful food ventures such as Baron in Beirut which was commended as number 16 in the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2023 and awarded the Best Restaurant in Lebanon in 2023 as well.

The Mediterranean Grill by Assembly

Menus are split into three sections and showcase the very best Levantine and Eastern Mediterranean flavours, celebrating the art of open flame cooking to create rich and smoky flavours.

The Grill section offers a wide range of fish and meats cooked on the open flame, such as ox cheek with fregola, confit shallots and parsley sumac; monkfish skewer with olive, anchovy, Lemon and olive oil; fillet steak with a spiced herbed better; and a lamb kofte skewer in a pita with tahini sauce. Dishes are designed for sharing.

Next, choose from the Small Plates and Mezze section which features the likes of charred aubergine & pine nuts that is put together at the table, hummus with spiced prawn and crab with whipped tahini, and seasonal grilled mushrooms with tarragon butter and cured yolk.

Lastly the Sides & Additions section offers chips, pita and rice all dowsed in Middle-Eastern flavours. For extra luxury, add black truffle shavings or Exmoor oscietra caviar to any dish.

Unusual mocktail range

To accompany the indulgent food, choose from the carefully curated wine list, cocktails and a list of soft drinks. Assembly also boasts an unusual mocktail range including the Rossala, made up of hibiscus tea, spiced syrup and orange zest; the Rumaan, a concoction of pomegranate juice, lime zest, simple syrup and sparkling water; and the Strawberry Julep comprising strawberry puree, lime juice, simple syrup, fresh mint and soda.

Situated in the decadent and gorgeous, recently refurbished Harrods Dining Hall, Mediterranean Grill by Assembly sits cosily in the corner, offering customers both counter-top seating to get the best view of the open flames and grill, as well as tables for larger groups.

Chef Anthanasios comments: “I fell in love with food at an early age and have been cooking across the world ever since. I’m delighted this journey brings me to London where my menu at Assembly showcases Eastern Mediterranean cuisine combined with Levantine flavours in all its excellence.”

