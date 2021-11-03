Nineteen per cent of 18-34-year-olds are keen to replace Christmas lunch with a festive brunch affair.

New research into festive dining habits has been released ahead of the season as part of the fourth annual Tesco Christmas Report, which outlines emerging trends for Christmas.

While we’re currently looking towards a return to normality for many households, the Christmas brunch revelation follows the category’s huge boom in popularity amongst young adults.

Exactly what will be included in these Festive brunches, however, remains undisclosed.

Picture perfect Christmas dinners

It’s also unsurprising that ‘Instagrammable’ Christmas spreads are expected to be a huge trend this year, with almost a third (31 per cent) of 18-34 year-olds planning to put in extra effort to make their Christmas food more Instagram-friendly this year.

Moreover, 16 per cent of adults of all ages claim they’ll be going all out to make this year’s Christmas food look picture-perfect, with men slightly leading the charge (18 per cent versus 16 per cent).

Popular tactics used to ensure food looks good for Instagram include serving food on platters as opposed to everyday dinner plates (31 per cent) and using festive plants and flowers as additional decoration (31 per cent).

Turkey remains king, despite shortage concerns

While food innovation is also expected to be a key trend, with 38 per cent of UK adults seeking out innovative dishes and products, the classic turkey is still the most popular option for Christmas dinner. Despite talk of shortages, 68 per cent of adults in the UK plant to have turkey as their Christmas day centrepiece

Elsewhere, pigs in blankets remain popular with 63 per cent of UK adults claiming them to be their favourite trimming, while roast potatoes have been named as the most essential vegetable on the Christmas lunch plate (favoured by 87 per cent of people).

As for dessert, fewer people will opt for Christmas pudding this year (28 per cent versus 44 per cent last year), with older generations keeping the tradition alive.

Abstaining from meat, dairy and alcohol

While turkey remains popular, 27 per cent of UK adults will be catering for vegan, vegetarian and plant-based guests this Christmas, with 26 per cent of vegans and vegetarians considering pausing their usual diets to enjoy meat and dairy dishes on the Christmas table.

And although red wine is considered the drink of choice for Christmas day, narrowly eclipsing white wine (29 per cent versus 27 per cent), a recent growth in mindful drinking seems set to continue with 24 per cent of UK adults set to opt for no and low alcohol drinks on Christmas day.

Conscious Christmas celebrations

34 per cent of Brits have also expressed plans to donate to a food bank this Christmas, as 11 per cent of 18-34-year-olds have asked for charitable donations in lieu of Christmas gifts this year.

On these findings, Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer said: “As we enjoy the freedom to extend the dinner table and make wonderful memories, it’s perhaps no surprise that 86 per cent of the nation say nothing will stop them from having a joyful Christmas in 2021.

“In our fourth annual Tesco Christmas Report, we’ve lifted the lid on what the seasonal comeback will look like – from reviving family traditions to finding new food occasions and being sustainably savvy throughout celebrations.”

Related: There’ll be no British turkeys this Christmas, MPs warned